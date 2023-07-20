Aerial Photos Reveal Impressive Progress on New ‘Frozen’ Land

The new Frozen-themed land coming soon to Disneyland Paris is taking shape as more aerial photos have been released, giving us a better look at what we can expect as the ground takes form.

Did you hear the news?! Major Announcement Coming for One of the World’s Tallest Roller Coaster

Disneyland Paris – New ‘Frozen’ Land Announced

Disneyland Paris is wasting no time constructing its new Frozen Land, soon coming to the Park. The expansion is coming to Walt Disney Studios Park. The Disney Park just exceeded $2.5 billion in revenue, making it a successful and highly profitable Disney property despite struggling after the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans can expect Elsa’s Ice Palace to stand atop a snow-covered mountain as the surrounding area is themed after the village seen in the Frozen (2013) movie. The town will feature and boast Norwegian-style architecture, including dining experiences and retail shops for Guests. Guests will enjoy luscious green walkways, themed gardens, and a dining experience with views of the crystal lake. Guests and fans can meet their favorite characters from the film franchise through specially located meet-n-greets. New footage also revealed some beautiful insights into what Guests can expect to happen when this new land is constructed.

Come back and check this out: Immersive New Land Coming to Universal in 2024

This IP Is Also Coming to Hong Kong Disneyland

The new Frozen-themed land will be coming soon to Hong Kong Disneyland this year as well, as the project was first announced in 2016. The announcement came as the Walt Disney Company also included new land expansions in this $1.9 billion expansion. Dubbed “World of Frozen,” the new land will be themed after the movies, which first became popular in 2013. The events on the ground are set after the first film but before the sequel. The storyline goes that peace and prosperity have finally returned to the kingdom of Arendelle, and Queen Elsa has decreed a Summer Snow Day for the merriment of the kingdom’s citizens. Disney unveiled some new concept art for the upcoming new themed land, along with further information about what Guests can expect to enjoy when visiting Hong Kong Disneyland in November after the new themed land opens to the public. The photo above gives Guests a glimpse into what they can expect when the ground opens later this year.

Now, new aerial photos have been released, giving Disneyland Paris Guests a rather large look into what they can expect from this new Frozen-themed land soon.

Come back and read this: Massive New Disneyland-Sized Theme Park Coming Soon

New Land Update as Impressive Construction Takes Place

The DLP Report on Twitter is the number one news site for all things Disneyland Paris related. The site is always on top of news and updates as they are released directly from the Park. Recently, DLP Report released some images which give us a more fabulous look into what we can expect from Frozen Land coming soon to this Park.

🔧 New aerial look at the Walt Disney Studios Park expansion and in particular the Frozen-themed land which is getting really impressive, with the shape of the buildings becoming more and more recognizable.

Work also continues on the lake and pathways all around this new area: pic.twitter.com/Cg1vFvTB8A — DLP Report (@DLPReport) July 20, 2023

According to the DLP Report, the photos give us a look into the Walt Disney Studios Park expansion of the Frozen-themed land coming soon. You can see some impressive new shapes as buildings appear, and more items within the construction are becoming more revealing, giving us a better insight into what’s coming. The aerial images give fans a taste of what they hope to find when this new area opens to the general public, which will open soon.

Euro Disneyland Imagineering is paving the way for Disney fans throughout Europe and Asia as more attractions, nighttime spectaculars, and experiences are taking shape at places like Tokyo DisneySea, Disneyland Paris Resort, Tokyo Disney Resort, and others. Disneyland Paris Frozen Land will bring to life things like wandering oaken, Frozen celebration, character encounters, frozen attractions based on the north mountain, magnificent lake, Arendelle Castle, Elsas Ice Palace, snow capped mountain areas, and so much more. Walt Disney Parks already feature things and places like Avengers Campus, Toy Story Land, and Peter Pan, so why not get a Frozen themed land? This latest news gives us an insight into the minds of the Walt Disney Imagineering team working hard to give us details at events like the D23 Expo. Frozen fans will surely get their time in the light when this Park launches soon.

Disneyland Paris is not letting up as the new Frozen-themed land is taking shape. New aerial photos give fans a unique glimpse into the area.