Massive New Disneyland-Sized Theme Park Coming Soon

According to official reports, a gigantic new billion-dollar theme Park, American Heartland Theme Park, will come to this state in 2026 and be Disneyland-size.

American Heartland Theme Park is Coming in 2026

Oklahoma is getting ready for an exciting new theme Park coming soon to the Northeast portion of the state and is expected to take on the likes of Disneyland Resort, according to a report.

MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR DISNEYLAND-SIZED THEME PARK COMING TO NORTHEAST OKLAHOMA

American Heartland Theme Park will open in Vinita in 2026.

American Heartland Theme Park will open in Vinita in 2026.

⁰This will be a game-changer. THREAD⬇️⁰@FOX23 pic.twitter.com/DW1u01ILRB — Spencer Humphrey (@SHumphreyTV) July 19, 2023

The two-billion dollar Disneyland-sized theme Park will be called American Heartland Theme Park and open in Vinita in 2026. According to the official website, the theme Park will open in the Fall of 2026 and will feature all sorts of new attractions, experiences, dining options, and more for families all across Oklahoma and the country, giving them a different choice than your traditional Disney, Universal, or other central theme Park. Mansion Entertainment Group, the company building the Park, is on the “verge” of becoming “the most powerful family entertainment.” The creative team behind this upcoming epic theme Park comprises over 500 years of Disney and entertainment experience. The unit features award-winning generations of production, live entertainment, studios work, television, and theme Park development.

New Theme Park to Be Built by Past Disney Imagineers and Developers

As mentioned above, the new theme Park will be built and overlooked by past Disney personnel with decades of experience working at Walt Disney World Resort. The theme Park will feature at least two roller coasters, water rides, dark-themed rides, a private stunt show, and incredible theming that will rival WDW, Disneyland, and Universal Parks combined. The Resort will be over 1,000 acres and is expected to bring in over 4.9 million Guests annually to Oklahoma. This new theme Park is expected to be a game-changer and will likely go head-to-head with places like Disneyland, according to the people looking to build the Park and have it ready to go by 2026.

A new world-class destination will welcome millions of visitors to Oklahoma each year! Welcome to American Heartland Theme Park and Resort. Opening in 2026 on historic Route 66. Learn more at https://t.co/eOoOtjX9uM. pic.twitter.com/apZsH3C5o3 — American Heartland Theme Park (@AmericanHrtland) July 19, 2023

