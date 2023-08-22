Surprise ‘Frozen’ Sequel Rushed to Arrive This Year, Save Disney

A Frozen sequel is unexpectedly coming to Disney fans this year and might be just in time to save the floundering company.

For many years, Frozen reigned as the highest-grossing animated film of all time until it was usurped by the CGI Lion King (2019) remake. Even after being toppled from its throne, the Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee-directed film is one of the highest-performing movies of all time and, basically, the ace that Disney keeps in its back pocket.

So, after several years notable for its sheer amount of flops, it makes sense that Disney would try to pump out a Frozen sequel as fast as it possibly can.

However, a new Frozen project is landing even more quickly than anyone could have expected.

Related: Disney Pulls ‘Frozen’ From Theaters, Sends Fans Final Warning

‘Frozen: Forces of Nature’

Disney just announced that a new Frozen sequel titled Frozen: Forces of Nature would be arriving in the form of a podcast (via ABC).

It appears that the podcast will follow the events of Frozen II, in which Elsa (Idina Menzel), Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf the Snowman (Josh Gad) tamed the elements in the Enchanted Forest and discovered secrets of their family past.

The official synopsis of Forces of Nature says, “Queen Anna has a lot on her plate – there are visitors in her Kingdom, a friend in need, and even the Duke of Weselton’s nephew skulking around – so when the Spirits of Nature start acting up, she knows she has to solve the problem – and fast – before things get more out of control. But when Anna and Elsa travel to the Enchanted Forest, they find mysterious copper machines that are disrupting the natural order of things. Who made these machines and what are they doing in the forest? And more importantly, how do Anna and Elsa stop them?”

It is currently unclear whether the original voice actors will return for this new podcast.

‘Frozen’ Spinoffs

The first Frozen movie was so phenomenally successful that it immediately launched its own franchise, spinning off Anna, Elsa, and Olaf into video games, short films, TV specials, board games, and soundtracks.

As such, it’s no surprise that Disney would turn to Frozen for a new sequel when movies like Lightyear (2022) and Strange World (2022) flop in the theaters, and even the Marvel Cinematic Universe is not producing reliable hits like it used to.

Related: ‘Frozen 3’ May End Up Getting the Entire Franchise Canceled

Frozen III has been in development for several years now, with no indication that it has moved forward. A Frozen podcast makes sense as a stop-gap measure to hold out for a theatrical feature, especially if it can be used to prime children and audiences for the next inevitable movie in the series.

Frozen: Forces of Nature does not yet have a release date but is expected to land on all major podcasting services in October.

Will you listen to the new Frozen sequel podcast? Let us know in the comments below!