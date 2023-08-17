Disney Pulls ‘Frozen’, Sends Final Warning to Fans

Disney has begun warning fans.

Over the years, Disney has provided fans with some of the most iconic and beloved films of all time, ranging from movies like Disney Pixar’s Up (2009) to more recent films such as Haunted Mansion (2023). Disney, of course, also owns massive properties like Star Wars and Lucasfilm, with Disney releasing the fifth and final installment of the Indiana Jones franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny (2023).

Unfortunately, recent releases like these have proven to be box-office disasters for Disney, with both Haunted Mansion and Indiana Jones failing to recoup their massive budgets. However, in terms of animation, Disney tends to still do really well, with Disney Pixar’s Elemental (2023) breaking records earlier this summer.

Disney has also been releasing some of its more iconic films in theaters, allowing Guests to experience classic movies on the silver screen.

As Disney is celebrating 100 years of magic, Fandango is offering fans the chance to watch certain Disney films in theaters, with Disney re-releasing several iconic films for a limited amount of time this summer.

Among the films fans can see back in theaters are Toy Story, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Moana (2016), Beauty, and the Beast (1991), The Lion King (1994) and, of course, Frozen (2013). Unfortunately, fans do not have much time left to witness Anna and Elsa on the big screen, with today, August 17, 2023, being the final day that the original Frozen is showing in theaters.

Disney recently gave fans a final warning on X (Twitter), as you can see below:

Today and tomorrow are your final opportunities to experience Frozen in select US theaters in celebration of #Disney100. ☃️ Get tickets now: https://t.co/5YBa1tCHA5 pic.twitter.com/If00cOMZec — Disney (@Disney) August 16, 2023

Frozen may be one of Disney’s most popular and recognizable brands of all time, with the franchise having a presence in the various Disney Parks too. At EPCOT in Walt Disney World, Guests can experience Frozen Ever After, a magical dark ride in the Norway pavilion part of the World Showcase section of the Park. This ride features some excellent theming as well as everyone’s favorite Disney song, “Let it Go.”

Disney is currently working on an entire land dedicated to the Frozen franchise at Hong Kong Disneyland. First announced in 2016, this new immersive land will open to the public in the coming months with unique attractions, dining experiences, and much more.

For more information on this exciting new land, click here.

Did you see any of these classic Disney films in theaters? What’s your favorite Disney movie?