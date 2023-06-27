Disney’s ‘Frozen 3’ Faces Delay, Won’t Be Released Anytime Soon

The Frozen franchise has become one of the most popular Disney properties ever.

The first Frozen movie, which was released in 2013, brought in an astounding $1.28 billion at the worldwide box office. The story, of course, followed Elsa (Idina Menzel), her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), and several other characters that they met along the way, including Olaf (Josh Gad) and Kristoff (Jonathan Groff). The movie’s soundtrack became an instant hit, and the song “Let It Go” became one of the most popular Disney songs ever, reaching the Top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Six years later, Disney released Frozen II (2019). To no one’s surprise, the movie performed even better at the box office, bringing in $1.45 billion. It was the third-highest-grossing film of 2019, the tenth-highest-grossing film of all time, and the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time. To this day, Frozen II remains the second-highest-grossing animated film of all time, just behind The Lion King remake, which also was released in 2019.

Since Frozen II was released, Disney has struggled with its animated films at the box office. The company saw three Pixar films released straight to Disney+ following the start of the pandemic, but even after its major return to the theaters, its revenue has been lackluster. Disney has been met with controversies that seemingly caused the downfall of Pixar’s Lightyear (2022), Disney’s Strange World (2022), and the newest release, Elemental (2023). Disney has lost millions due to its animated films, and as a way to absolve some of those losses, the company recently announced that Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, and Zootopia 2 would be happening.

While fans were looking forward to a reported 2024 release date for Frozen 3, The Direct recently indicated that this won’t be the case. As a matter of fact, the publication now believes that Disney won’t release the film until November 2025. Right now, its rumored release date is November 26, 2025.

Both of Disney’s previous releases for Frozen happened in November, so the idea that the company would continue with this trend makes sense. Of course, that doesn’t stop many fans from wanting to see it released earlier than that.

While there are questions pertaining to the storyline of the movie, one of the most popular questions surrounding the film will have to do with Elsa, and discussions will only be more prominent as we get closer to the film’s release. Numerous strong rumors indicated that Disney would make her gay in the previous film, but this did not happen. Now, with a third film on the way, many insiders have speculated that Disney will do so this time around. It should be noted that this hasn’t been confirmed.

For now, the release dates of Frozen 3, Toy Story 5, and Zootopia 2 have not been confirmed.

