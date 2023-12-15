‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Demons of the Corsair’ Starring Johnny Depp Explained

The sixth installment in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise is long-awaited by fans of the swashbuckling series, but after a string of controversies, namely around Jack Sparrow star Johnny Depp, there has been no concrete news about its development. Now, Pirates of the Caribbean 6 has once again found itself in the spotlight after a new image surfaced featuring Depp and his co-star Geoffrey Rush, who plays Captain Hector Barbossa.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 coming soon?

Revealed on Facebook, the poster for Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair, starring Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush, caused an immense response. Slated as coming in 2025, the movie poster features Depp’s beloved Captain Jack Sparrow under the title of the sixth installment.

But here’s the kicker — the poster isn’t official (just wait until you see it…). And neither is the movie title, the reported release year of 2025, or the actors said to star. Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair was created by a satire and parody Facebook account, similar to the one that created the recently viral Terminator posters featuring Margot Robbie and Henry Cavill as Sarah Connor and the Terminator, respectively.

While Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair may be fictitious, the poster and the accompanying synopsis were enough to fool many, with a massive 11,000 likes and multiple comments throwing support at the endeavor. For context, let’s look at the synopsis of this sixth Pirates of the Caribbean franchise installment, which claims Barbossa (Rush) has returned from the dead.

“Get ready for an epic maritime journey as Johnny Depp and Geoffrey Rush return in “Pirates of the Caribbean: Demons of the Corsair,” the Facebook post reads. “Brace yourselves for heart-stopping action, treacherous waters, and supernatural encounters with long-lost acquaintances, all masterfully directed by Gore Verbinski. Set sail for adventure in 2025 — a swashbuckling experience awaits, courtesy of Disney’s magic and the legendary duo at the helm.”

To see the poster in all of its unofficial glory, then click here for the full experience.

At present, Johnny Depp’s involvement in the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise remains uncertain. Following the 2020 libel trial in London, which Depp lost against The Sun and News Group Newspapers LTD, the actor was quietly absconded from the four-billion-dollar series and publicly removed from his other blockbuster appointment as Gellert Grindelwald in Warner Bros.’s Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Both Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard testified in London and later returned to the courtroom in 2022 in the multi-million defamation trial in Fairfax County, Virginia. Here, Depp was contesting Heard’s opinion essay in The Washington Post, where she claimed to be the victim of domestic and sexual violence. After six weeks of trial, the jury largely sided with Depp.

Despite being awarded damages, Depp has yet to move back into blockbuster filmmaking, with his latest film appearance being in Maïwenn’s Jeanne du Barry (2023). Heard, however, will appear in James Wan’s DC sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023), later this month — something Depp fans have challenged following the outcome of the defamation trial.

During the defamation lawsuit, Heard’s attorneys confirmed the Hollywood actor would not return to The Walt Disney Company’s huge Pirates franchise for $300 million and 1 million alpacas. But, in a turn of events, sources close to Depp alleged that the actor would now consider stepping back into his Jack Sparrow shoes, project-depending.

Related: Johnny Depp’s Exile Coming to an End, Hollywood Return Officially in Motion

Depp’s reported change of heart teamed with Disney’s response of being non-committal over Depp’s return and earlier comments from producer Jerry Bruckheimer stating he would like to work with the actor again, have made his comeback seem more likely than ever.

Not only that but the Margot Robbie Pirates movie that was in development is now quashed, according to the Barbie (2023) actress. A comment that Bruckheimer contested, saying the movie was currently on hold, not canceled, while focus and progress were being prioritized on the sixth installment in the main series.

Related: Johnny Depp’s Legacy Continues To Be Erased With New Casting

So, while a Pirates of the Caribbean prequel was very much real (check it out here), this Demons of the Corsair sequel, coming in 2025, is not.

What would you like to see Disney do with Pirates of the Caribbean 6? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!