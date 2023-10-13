Johnny Depp’s Legacy Continues To Be Erased With New Casting

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.

Over the years, audiences have come to love the many Johnny Depp roles that have been brought to the big screen, but after years of controversy and legal issues, the actor’s legacy is slowly being erased with new castings that audiences today will take forward into the future.

Johnny Depp made his film debut in The Nightmare on Elm Street (1984). The Hollywood star would go on to collaborate with the likes of Tim Burton in the 1990s with roles in Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999).

Then, in 2003, Depp’s role as Captain Jack Sparrow in The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl would launch the actor into superstardom. Even as Disney wanted to get of him, claims the actor, fans flocked to experience his rogueish yet charming original character again and again.

Jack Sparrow, arguably, is one of the most iconic characters in cinema, with Depp going on to appear in the rest of the franchise — Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and, most recently, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Throughout his career with Disney’s eventual $4.5 billion franchise, more Johnny Depp roles emerged, including his continued collaboration with The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) director, Tim Burton. Depp starred alongside Helena Bonham Carter — another of Burton’s frequent collaborators — in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), a remake of the 70s classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971), starring the late Gene Wilder,

Depp would continue his streak of unusual and character-driven roles with his appearance in Disney’s live-action Alice in Wonderland (1951) remake of the same name. Depp starred as the eccentric Mad Hatter in Disney and Burton’s $1 billion adventure, returning years later for the less-positively received Alice Through the Looking Glass (2016).

In 2016, Johnny Depp cameoed in the new Wizarding World spinoff franchise, Fantastic Beasts, by Harry Potter creator J.K. Rowling. Following Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016), Depp appeared in a starring role in the sequel, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018).

Depp was asked to resign from his role as the dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald by Warner Bros. after the star lost his libel trial against British publication The Sun and News Group Newspapers LTD. Arising from domestic abuse allegations made by his ex-wife Amber Heard and later published in The Sun, Depp lost the trial in London’s High Court when Justice Andrew Nicol found that the claims of domestic violence were “substantially true.”

Later, in 2022, Depp would go to court once again to face Amber Heard in a $150 million defamation lawsuit. Following Heard’s penning of the now disclaimed Op-Ed in The Washington Post, Depp sued his former partner, whom he first met on the set of The Rum Diary (2011), for $50 million, with Heard countersuing for $100 million.

In the end, the jury found both parties guilty of defaming the other but awarded Depp more monetary damages after finding Heard had defamed the actor on all three counts. Despite his win in Fairfax County, Virginia, Depp has been left out of his lead roles in Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts — although the latter has seemingly been written off by Warner Bros. anyway.

There is still a lot of support for Johnny Depp, and while he lives his life out of Hollywood, and Amber Heard enjoys her life in Spain, it’s hard to tell if Depp would ever return to big-budget blockbusters now his legacy is tarnished.

Now, as Timothée Chalamet steps into Depp’s former role as Willy Wonka, albeit a younger version of the character, and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise continuing on without Depp (at least for now), is Johnny Depp’s legacy about to be left behind?

Warner Bros. has just shared a brand-new trailer for its upcoming Wonka (2023) musical movie, starring Timothée Chalamet (Little Women, Dune, Bones and All) in the titular role.

The movie, directed by Paul King and is slated for a December 15 release date, will act as a prequel to Roald Dahl’s 1964 novel and feature Wonka’s early days as the eccentric chocolate maker. The movie, which is distributed by Warner Bros., will star Timothée Chalamet, who is joined by Keegan-Michael Key, Rowan Atkinson, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter, and Hugh Grant, which has a screenplay by King and Simon Farnaby.

And looking at the comments on the new trailer, it seems the reaction is overwhelmingly positive, with many excited to experience this new family-friendly adventure and addition to the Willy Wonka story. Chalamet, who is already a celebrated actor and popular talent, is likely to replace Depp as this generation’s famous chocolatier.

Watch the trailer below:

Do you think Timothee Chalamet will be a good Willy Wonka? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!