‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Gets Major Update, Star Confirms Plans

The sixth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise just received a major update.

Pirates of the Caribbean is a highly successful and beloved film franchise created by Disney. It combines elements of swashbuckling adventure, supernatural folklore, and humor. The first movie, Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), was a surprise hit and set the stage for a series of sequels and spin-offs. The franchise, known for its memorable characters and thrilling maritime escapades, has been a box-office sensation, grossing billions of dollars worldwide.

The central character of the franchise is Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. Depp’s portrayal of the quirky and unpredictable pirate captain with a penchant for rum and an uncanny ability to escape dire situations became iconic. The cast also includes Orlando Bloom as Will Turner, Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann, Geoffrey Rush as Captain Hector Barbossa, and a host of other talented actors who brought their unique flair to their respective roles.

The franchise consists of five main films: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Each installment added new characters, supernatural elements, and complicated storylines while continuing the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow and his companions.

Now, as for the future of the franchise, Disney has indeed announced plans for a sixth installment, tentatively titled Pirates of the Caribbean 6. However, there have been reports indicating that Johnny Depp will not be returning to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. This decision comes after a series of legal disputes and controversies involving Depp’s personal life with ex-wife Amber Heard.

The news has sparked overarching negative reactions among fans, as Depp’s portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow has been one of the franchise’s defining features. Nevertheless, Disney remains determined to breathe new life into the series with a fresh perspective. In recent comments, Disney Executive Sean Bailey shared that the company was “noncommittal” on Depp’s return to the franchise.

Though the actor was reportedly “open to returning” for the right project, it doesn’t seem that either side has gotten any closer over the last few months. As Disney likely preps to move forward without Depp, one of the major rumors about the sixth installment of the franchise was that Keira Knightley and Orlando Bloom could return to play their iconic roles in a film that focuses on the Turner family.

Knightley has shared that she is hesitant about returning to POTC, but that hasn’t stopped some from hoping she’d still make a return. Now, reports from Deadline confirm that the actress will not be available for Disney for quite a while.

Deadline has confirmed that Knightley will be starring in a dystopian Sci-Fi film titled Conception. The film will be a UK production, produced under an Equity contract, meaning that filming could begin at any time.

The official synopsis reads: “Conception is a sci-fi thriller set in the not-too-distant future of Britain, where the government has taken authoritarian rule over parenting. The film follows Rita (Knightley), a loyal civil servant and believer in the unforgiving system she upholds, until unexpected events endanger her own parental status, rendering her victim to the same laws she so readily inflicted on others.”

With Knightley working overseas on this new production, Disney will have to wait even longer to see about striking a deal with the actress if she were to return to the franchise. It’s unclear how far into production Disney has gotten on POTC 6 at this point. We do know that multiple scripts have already been written, but the company has not confirmed how soon it would like to begin shooting once the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strikes come to an end.

Once the strikes come to an end, though, Disney will still be in the midst of a waiting period if the company is going to attempt to lure Knightley back into the franchise.

