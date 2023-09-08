‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Canceled Amid Backlash

It’s been quite the run for Disney in the last several months as it has planned the future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Over the last two decades, Johnny Depp has become synonymous with the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. His iconic portrayal of the witty and eccentric Captain Jack Sparrow has not only left an indelible mark on the series but has also catapulted Depp into the annals of cinematic history. Depp’s charismatic and unpredictable performance as the beloved pirate captain breathed new life into the swashbuckling genre, turning a once-sleepy theme park ride adaptation into a globally recognized and beloved film series.

Depp’s ability to seamlessly merge humor, charm, and a touch of madness in his portrayal of Jack Sparrow resonated with audiences of all ages. His portrayal brought depth and complexity to a character that could have easily become one-dimensional. Depp’s dedication to the role, from his distinctive mannerisms to his distinctive wardrobe, demonstrated an actor fully committed to his craft.

Moreover, the enduring popularity of Captain Jack Sparrow can be attributed in large part to Johnny Depp’s magnetic presence on screen. His unique interpretation of the character not only charmed audiences but also inspired countless Halloween costumes, fan conventions, and even a theme park attraction makeover at both Disneyland Park and Walt Disney World Resort.

In many ways, Johnny Depp’s legacy will forever be intertwined with the Pirates of the Caribbean series, and his portrayal of Captain Jack Sparrow will remain a testament to his immense talent and the enduring appeal of cinematic pirates. However, that hasn’t stopped Disney from attempting to move on from the actor.

A potential boycott of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is now gaining traction, primarily due to ongoing uncertainties surrounding Johnny Depp’s involvement. Recently, Craig Mazin, the creator of The Last of Us, teased an unconventional script he had crafted for the film. While there’s a possibility that this script could move the project forward after the resolution of the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, it remains unclear whether Johnny Depp, who was previously confirmed to be absent from the movie, will make an appearance.

“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazing said in a previous interview. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script and the strike happened and everyone’s waiting around.”

In response to this uncertainty, Pirates of the Caribbean fans have taken to the internet to express their dissatisfaction, launching the hashtag #NoJohnnyNoPirates and threatening that they will, indeed, cancel the film if it is made.

So here’s what I’m thinking: If they do go ahead and make a Pirates movie without Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, not only do we all collectively not go see it in theatres, but also on opening day, we all stream Curse of the Black Pearl so we can tell them exactly what we wanted to see. #NoJohnnyNoPirates

@deppbrazilfc, representing Johnny Depp’s fans in Brazil, has joined the #NoJohnnyNoPirates campaign by sharing images of Depp as Jack Sparrow, highlighting the global impact of Depp and the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. International viewers expressing their disapproval of Pirates of the Caribbean 6 are exacerbating the film’s predicament, potentially affecting its box office performance due to the proposed boycotts.

Pirates of the Caribbean does not exist without Johnny Depp

@NicoleH9916 chimed in with the hashtag #JohnnyDeppIsJackSparrow, while @Supernatural979 noted that Depp remains a trending topic despite the controversies, implying that his popularity has not waned entirely.

So they keep spouting how Johnny isn’t beloved but yet he keeps trending

These are just a handful of what have been thousands of responses on social media. The trending hashtag #NoJohnnyNoPirates has continued to be a prevalently used hashtag on X, and it seems there will only be more outrage if Disney chooses to move forward with the film.

Why Pirates of the Caribbean 6 without Johnny Depp should be canceled

The absence of Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is a matter that has stirred considerable controversy. Before Depp’s defamation trial with his ex-wife, Amber Heard, there were expectations that he would reprise his role as Jack Sparrow in the sequel. However, following the trial and Depp’s claim of being fired from Pirates of the Caribbean 6, Disney has not issued any contradictory statements. Craig Mazin’s recent update further suggests that the film will proceed without Johnny Depp in the cast.

Though Disney has not released an official statement, it is clear that the company will be under intense scrutiny if it chooses to proceed with the film and not include Captain Jack Sparrow. Though they may take the chance, numerous box office failures likely have Disney at least reconsidering the possibility of making a sixth installment unless Depp is going to be involved.

Because Disney is likely not bringing back Depp, and due to the failures we’ve already mentioned, it would make sense for the company just to move on from the franchise altogether. Thousands of fans have spoken out at every turn when an update has been given about the franchise without Depp, and it’s clear that most fans simply don’t want to move forward with a story if their favorite character won’t be involved.

Of course, we should note that there have been a couple of reports to indicate that Disney could use artificial intelligence to somehow craft Captain Jack Sparrow into the storyline— not necessarily for a lengthy period of time– just to have the character in the movie, but it would seem that this decision may anger fans worse than simply not having Jack Sparrow at all.

Johnny Depp officially replaced in another major franchise, giving precedent for Pirates of the Caribbean

Over the course of his illustrious career, Johnny Depp’s artistic partnership with Tim Burton has afforded him the opportunity to delve into a rich tapestry of roles, ranging from empathetic outcasts to eccentric larger-than-life characters. Depp’s unwavering dedication to his craft, his readiness to embrace unconventional narratives, and his relentless pursuit of imbuing his characters with profound depth have solidified his status as a beloved and respected figure in the realm of Hollywood.

The inception of Depp and Burton’s artistic synergy began with the 1990 film, Edward Scissorhands, where Depp portrayed the titular character, Edward, a solitary and gentle man gifted with scissors for hands. This role served as a testament to Depp’s exceptional ability to convey intricate emotions and complexity through unconventional characters, earning him critical acclaim and a devoted fan following.

Their creative partnership has endured over the years, resulting in a series of remarkable collaborations, including Ed Wood (1994), Sleepy Hollow (1999), and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007). Each of these films showcased a unique blend of Burton’s dark and whimsical directorial style seamlessly intertwining with Depp’s talent for portraying enigmatic and tormented individuals.

Beyond their professional success, Johnny Depp and Tim Burton share a profound personal friendship that transcends their collaborative endeavors. Their mutual respect and shared understanding of each other’s creative visions undeniably contributed to the magic they brought to the silver screen.

Due to their close relationship, it was widely anticipated within the industry that Depp would have a role in the forthcoming project, Beetlejuice 2. Although initially listed in the official cast for the Warner Bros. sequel, Depp was recently removed from the lineup, dashing hopes of his return to Hollywood through this particular project.

Now, more details have emerged about Beetlejuice 2. Previously, there were hints that the franchise might undergo a significant transformation in the upcoming sequel.

The Director of Photography for Beetlejuice 2, Haris Zambarloukos, emphasized that the movie centers around the theme of family. Despite its fantastical elements, there lies a deeply touching family narrative at its core, evolving over a span of 30 years. This underlying family dynamic, Zambarloukos noted, serves as the foundation for a compelling story.

Recent reports suggest that this shift in focus could potentially lead to Jenna Ortega, the rising horror icon set to play Lydia’s daughter, taking on a more prominent role in the franchise, possibly even supplanting Michael Keaton as the lead character in future installments.

One intriguing scenario being considered is that Beetlejuice might be searching for a successor or partner to carry on his unconventional legacy. The prospect of Jenna Ortega stepping into this role adds an element of excitement, as it diverges from her previous roles and allows her to showcase her acting versatility, reports from The Direct indicate.

While nothing is confirmed at this juncture, with ongoing labor disputes in Hollywood, the possibility of Jenna Ortega assuming a central role in the Beetlejuice franchise is undeniably fascinating and opens new horizons for her already impressive career. Jenna Ortega has already established herself as a prominent figure in the horror genre through her involvement in the Scream franchise and Netflix’s Wednesday series, making her well-suited to potentially becoming the face of the Beetlejuice franchise in the future.

