Jack Sparrow Replacement Gets Massive Pay Increase

No one can quite bring a character to life the way that Johnny Depp can, but that still doesn’t mean he won’t be replaced in one of his most iconic roles.

Depp’s unique style and ability to transform into eccentric characters made him a favorite in many films, including Tim Burton’s Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999).

Following the successful run in the 1990s, Depp took on the role of Captain Jack Sparrow in the film Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl. The character was reportedly inspired by Keith Richards and portrayed by Depp with a distinct blend of wit, charm, and roguishness. The role earned him widespread acclaim and led to several sequels: Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

However, as Depp experienced problems in his personal life, including legal battles against ex-wife Amber Heard, Disney reportedly turned its back on the actor. Even though Johnny Depp won the defamation trial and saw a massive legion of fans come to his support during the accusations, Disney still decided to move on with a couple of scripts that didn’t involve the Captain Jack Sparrow actor.

One of those scripts, which Producer Jerry Bruckheimer said may be placed on the back-burner, involved Margot Robbie as the new lead. Though there were reports that Disney might be putting the script on the shelf, Robbie’s recent success may cause the company to rethink its position, especially if a reunion with Depp can’t be salvaged at this point.

The recently released Barbie (2023), starring Margot Robbie, amassed a staggering $1 billion at the box office. In a departure for those unfamiliar with the details, Barbie, featuring Robbie in collaboration with Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, and other talents, has emerged as one of Hollywood’s most monumental triumphs. The film offered a fresh perspective on the iconic doll that has long served as an inspiration for young girls during their formative years. The remarkable box office performance of the movie resonates with the enthusiastic embrace it has received from audiences.

Initial reports highlighted Margot Robbie’s earnings at $12.5 million, which could escalate to a staggering $50 million when factoring in profit sharing.

A recent report shared details of her salary, and it appears that not only Dwayne Johnson but also renowned figures like Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Cruise, and Robert Downey Jr. might find their positions challenged as the highest-paid stars in Hollywood. As a matter of fact, the report indicates that Robbie may end up taking home more than $100 million before Barbie leaves movie theaters.

Amassing that kind of money and showing major momentum, it may make sense for Disney to rethink its position on the script involving Robbie. While we won’t get much of a clear answer on where the company is heading until the Hollywood strikes come to an end, it’s certainly something to think about as studios move forward with their next projects.

