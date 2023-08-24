Johnny Depp’s Return to ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ Confirmed, “Under One Condition”

It would be a dream for any Disney fan who grew up watching Johnny Depp stumble around the Black Pearl as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise return to reprise his role, and bookend the character properly. Until now, many of us did not see that to be possible following Disney’s decision to oust the Hollywood star following abuse allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, the possibility of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow returning to the big screen in Pirates of the Caribbean 6 is more alive than ever.

Before we dive into the possibility of Depp’s return being tangible, we need to see if the actor is in the right state of health to return to the role of Jack Sparrow.

Things have been tough for Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp after his recent health scare. Now, the film star’s health seems to still be negatively impacted by his substance abuse illness, which happened when he collapsed in a Hungarian hotel. This resulted in a cancelled show for the Hollywood Vampires in Budapest.

It seems that Johnny Depp’s health was reportedly severely impacted, which caused the show to be cancelled. Sources declared that Depp was over-excited; he couldn’t even leave the hotel. A doctor was called to see if there was anything more wrong with him than simply overdoing it as a rock star.”

As we now know, Depp’s illness was due to a relapse of substance abuse — an issue commonly brought up during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Aquaman 2018) lawsuit. The lawsuit is now a Netflix documentary Depp v. Heard, which debuted on August 16 to record-breaking numbers, showing both sides of the trial “for the first time”.

Now that Depp has once again come a little too close to his iconic character Jack Sparrow in terms of substance abuse, the actor is suffering the consequences. He has been seen walking with both a cane and crutches as of late, showing he is unable to walk unassisted. Page Six reported, “Johnny Depp arrived in Boston Friday using the assistance of a cane ahead of his concert — which was originally postponed due to his ankle injury. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 60, appeared to be all smiles despite using a mobility device ahead of his Friday night show with his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life. If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit. The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide. Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case came on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series. The Jack Sparrow actor denied the domestic violence allegations from the start, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defence at various points in time. As we now know, Depp was proven innocent.

That being said, Depp’s professional life took severe hits due to Amber Heard’s false allegations, and just recently, Mr. Depp revealed a self-portrait that represented the most difficult five years of his life, which took place during his time and divorce from Amber Heard. The actor stated that he made the painting during a “dark” and “confusing” time in his life, which likely aligns with the past few years when his trauma was publically aired.

Depp’s Return to Pirates of the Caribbean

Now, the moment we have all been waiting for — will Johnny Depp return to Pirates of the Caribbean? The answer is now closer to a yes than it ever was before. In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

Now, the tides are changing.

There have been rumors swirling that Disney is in talks with Depp, and that they want him to come back to the franchise, including producer Jerry Bruckheimer. More importantly to Depp, the fans want him to return.

When Depp was injured, his fans rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times in the recent past. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral.

His fans have been begging for his return as Jack Sparrow for nearly years, wanting the character to have at least one more film in the franchise to have a proper goodbye to the role that has exploded in pop culture and society.

Now, FandomWire has reported, “An insider from the franchise came forward and stated that “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.””

So, it seems that the script for Pirates of the Caribbean 6 will be the deciding factor on Johnny Depp’s return to the role.

What’s going on with the Pirates of the Caribbean 6 script?

When the news was announced, petitions were formed to keep Depp in the role. Since then, some have said they are going to boycott the franchise, especially once it was announced that Barbie‘s Margot Robbie would be taking over a similar leadership “Jack Sparrow” role in the female-led spinoff of the franchise — a report that has now been redacted. Now, with Pirates of the Caribbean 6 reportedly in the works, we have wondered who could take over for Johnny Depp — if anyone.

Mr. Gibbs actor Kevin McNally has publically spoken out on his allegiance to Johnny Depp in the past, stating that no one can replace Jack Sparrow. Other actors that we could potentially see return to the film are Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), Kaya Scodelario (Carina Barbossa), Brenton Thwaites (Henry Turner), and many more!

As we mentioned, Kaya Scodelario (Carina Barbossa) is a character many may expect to return, and one that would likely be contractually obligated to. Express noted that in 2017 Scodelario spoke about making a return to the series in the future and revealed her comeback is essentially guaranteed after

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales – on paper. She said: “Well, when I signed up for the first one, I signed up for two movies. So I am contractually obliged, but I’d love to [do it].”

At the moment, no offers have gone out to actors, but there is a script in development for Pirates of the Caribbean 6!

Johnny Depp has starred in (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)). He is also present as an animatronic in the Disney Parks in the Pirates of the Caribbean attraction.

Do you think Depp should return to Disney, one last time?