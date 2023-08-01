Johnny Depp Left Unable to Walk, Medical Condition Deteriorates

Things have been tough for Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp after his recent health scare. Now, the film star’s health seems to still be negatively impacted by his substance abuse illness, which happened when he collapsed in a Hungarian hotel. This resulted in a cancelled show for the Hollywood Vampires in Budapest.

As we reported, the band Hollywood Vampires noted that they were extremely sorry for not showing up before their fans who had already bought tickets. “The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events and hopes to return when schedules permit.”

It seems that Johnny Depp’s health was reportedly severely impacted, which caused the show to be cancelled. Sources declared that Depp was over-excited; he couldn’t even leave the hotel. A doctor was called to see if there was anything more wrong with him than simply overdoing it as a rock star.” As we now know, Depp’s illness was due to a relapse of substance abuse — an issue commonly brought up during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Aquaman 2018) lawsuit. The lawsuit is now turning into a Netflix documentary Depp v. Heard, which will debut on August 16, showing both sides of the trial “for the first time”.

Now that Depp has once again come a little too close to his iconic character Jack Sparrow in terms of substance abuse, the actor is suffering the consequences. He has been seen walking with both a cane and crutches as of late, showing he is unable to walk unassisted. Page Six reports, “Johnny Depp arrived in Boston Friday using the assistance of a cane ahead of his concert — which was originally postponed due to his ankle injury. The “Pirates of the Caribbean” star, 60, appeared to be all smiles despite using a mobility device ahead of his Friday night show with his band, the Hollywood Vampires.

The report continued to share current social announcements made by The Hollywood Vampires. The band — also comprised of Alice Cooper, Joe Perry and Tommy Henriksen , “We are sad to share that the Hollywood Vampires will be rescheduling our three US tour dates this coming week; Johnny has sustained a painful injury to his ankle following his recent appearances and has been advised by his doctor not to travel.”

What is going on with Johnny Depp?

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life. If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit. The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide. Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case came on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series. The Jack Sparrow actor denied the domestic violence allegations from the start, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defence at various points in time. As we now know, Depp was proven innocent.

That being said, Depp’s professional life took severe hits due to Amber Heard’s false allegations, and just recently, Mr. Depp revealed a self-portrait that represented the most difficult five years of his life, which took place during his time and divorce from Amber Heard. The actor stated that he made the painting during a “dark” and “confusing” time in his life, which likely aligns with the past few years when his trauma was publically aired. Read more on that here.

Johnny Depp (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017)) has, as we noted at the beginning of this article, recently fallen ill due to a relapse in substance abuse. Fans have rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times in the recent past. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral.

Others shared more prayer sentiments saying, “Praying for Johnny’s health, and “May he get well soon. Praying for him.” Another fan said, “It would be sad to lose such a great talent,” fearing the worst. The cause of Depp’s unconsciousness has not been revealed at the moment, but it does not seem his status is life-threatening. Read more on that here.

Depp has become so iconic as Captain Jack Sparrow, so much so that multiple Disney attractions, from Disney World to Disneyland and more, have changed their attractions to fit in the rum-drinking pirate who looks identical to Depp. You can also meet Jack Sparrow in the Parks when you visit Disney, and he too looks just like Johnny Depp and behaves like him in the role as well! When Disney refurbished the various Pirates of the Caribbean attractions, many included a new storyline involving Jack Sparrow! We can now see his animatronic pop up all over the attraction, and at the end, he is in the treasure room, enjoying all of his gold and newfound glory.

For now, it seems that Depp will likely have to step away from the limelight to recover physically and mentally.

Do you hope to see Johnny Depp return to the big screen? Are you a fan of The Hollywood Vampires? Let us know in the comments below.