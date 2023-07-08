‘Beetlejuice 2’ Set Leak Potentially Spoils Major Secret

Tim Burton’s highly anticipated sequel to his hit 1988 Halloween classic Beetlejuice is officially in production. The sequel has been been in the works for years, but just hasn’t been able to get off the ground until now.

It was confirmed back in April that the bio-exorcist would be returning to the Land of the Living. Michael Keaton has been confirmed to be returning as the titular character alongside Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz. It was also rumored and has since been confirmed that Netflix’s Wednesday star, Jenna Ortega, would be joining the cast as Lydia’s daughter. Not much else has been revealed about the movie at this time.

Now, however, fans have a little bit more to go off of with recently leaked set photos, showing Winona’s Lydia sporting her iconic short, choppy bangs and a black coat and Jenna’s character in a white wedding dress with some bloody red streaked through the skirt. This is reminiscent of Lydia’s blood red wedding dress in the first film.

First set photos of Jenna Ortega and Winona Ryder in ‘Beetlejuice 2’. https://t.co/gdRUJkbhDk — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 6, 2023

Part of the original movie included Beetlejuice trying to get Lydia to marry him in an effort to free him from the Land of the Dead. It has been rumored that Beetlejuice’s wife would be introduced in the upcoming movie, and it’s possible that Jenna may be taking her mother’s place in that role. If so, it could mean that fans will get to see a completely different side to the kooky but lovable bio-exorcist.

Beetlejuice 2 has been discussed between Burton and Keaton for decades as something they both wanted to return to but never thought the timing was right. It seems as though this is finally it, with Keaton recently confirming that the sequel will have all of the whacky, Burton-esque practical effects and stop motion of the original.

As more and more movies and franchises are being returned to for sequels or reboots, reception to the news of Beetlejuice 2 has been cautiously mixed, with some excited for the new “scream queen” Jenna Ortega to be part of it and others saying that the movie doesn’t need an unnecessary sequel. However, with such a stellar cast and Keaton and Burton both committed to keeping the aesthetic of the original, Beetlejuice 2 may be the nostalgic Halloween movie that Hocus Pocus 2 tried to be.

Beetlejuice 2 is currently expected to be released on September 9, 2024.

Are you excited for the sequel, or should they have left it alone? Share your thoughts in the comments below!