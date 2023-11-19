Margot Robbie’s ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Replacement Scandal Update Revealed

It seems that Margot Robbie’s Pirates of the Caribbean film is back in talks, as the Barbie star was previously slated to take over the Black Pearl, and replace Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

The future of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has been up in the air for quite some time, and it seems that Disney has been scrambling to fix the mistake they made when they got rid of Johnny Depp due to allegations that were proven false, evidently.

Not many movie franchises can boast the level of box office success achieved by Pirates of the Caribbean. The series, consisting of five films inspired by the beloved Disney park attraction found at both Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, has raked in over $4.5 billion in box office revenue. Currently, the franchise holds the No. 16 spot on the all-time box office revenue list, with much credit going to Johnny Depp’s portrayal of the infamous Captain Jack Sparrow.

Setting sail in 2003 with Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, the franchise introduced audiences to the charismatic and brilliantly portrayed Captain Jack Sparrow. These films seamlessly blend humor, supernatural elements, and thrilling action sequences within a captivating world of pirates, curses, and treacherous seas.

The success of the initial film led to a highly popular franchise with multiple sequels, including Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017). Iconic characters like Captain Jack Sparrow, Will Turner (Orlando Bloom), Elizabeth Swann (Keira Knightley), and Captain Hector Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) have become cultural icons.

Renowned for their stunning visual effects and a memorable musical score composed by Hans Zimmer, these films have left an indelible mark on Disney fans worldwide.

Disney has confirmed plans for a sixth instalment, but the company has seemingly distanced itself from Johnny Depp. This move was made during Depp’s trial with ex-wife and Aquaman star Amber Heard, who accused him of abuse. Despite being found not guilty, Disney had already severed ties with Depp, a decision that has left both fans and the company in a regrettable position. Depp had previously stated that not even $300 million could entice him to return to Disney, a sentiment he maintained during his trial.

Following this, there were talks that Depp would be replaced by Margot Robbie.

Robbie has appeared opposite of Leonardi DiCaprio in The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as starred in Focus, X, The Big Short, she was Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, she was nominated for an Academy Award after filming I Tonya, she stunned in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, and of course, this year, shattered box office records as she became the most notable leading lady of 2023 in Barbie.

In 2020, we reported, “According to a Hollywood insider, the star has apparently been looking for ways to spice up her character a little bit more, and bring her into the 21st century – despite living in the golden era of piracy. The source claims: “Margot wants her character in PotC film to be LGBT.” This would not be a massive departure for the series, as it has always featured characters of all kinds throughout the films so far.”

More chatter on Robbie taking over Pirates of the Caribbean continued for the following years, while no real future progress was made.

In a recent update, we reported that Craig Mazin, the mastermind behind HBO’s successful series The Last of Us, presented a concept for the sixth installment of Pirates of the Caribbean, rumored to be a reboot. Mazin expressed initial disbelief, thinking the idea was too peculiar to be accepted, yet to his surprise, it was embraced. Subsequently, he crafted an exceptional script, but progress was halted due to the now concluded strike, leaving everyone in a state of anticipation.

Mazin said,“We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazin said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

Could this version be Margot Robbie’s Pirates film?

It seems that Robbie is officially out of Pirates of the Caribbean, according to Clutch Points.

The publication reported, “According to Jeff Sneider of the Hot Mic podcast, Robbie doesn’t appear to be involved at all with her Pirates of the Caribbean movie. He said that from what he’s heard, “it wasn’t going to be Margot” anymore. Presumably, he meant in the leading role.” It has not been stated if Disney decided to go in a different direction or if Margot wanted to forgo the role at this time.

While Disney would be smart to capitalize off the global popularity that follows Robbie, stepping into a franchise that already has a loyal fandom to Johnny Depp as his replacement may not be a direction that Margot would like to take. Fans of the films have already boycotted the next instalment, petitions were signed to bring back Depp, hashtags went viral, and overall, the consensus from the audience was clear: people do not want a replacement; they want the Captain Jack Sparrow that made the film iconic.

That being said, Robbie’s popularity has grown heavily since the news first broke in 2020, and it would be interesting to see how today’s audience would respond to a Margot Robbie Jack Sparrow now that the actress has also developed a loyal fan base.

Would you like to see Margot Robbie in a Pirates of the Caribbean film?