Strike Destroys New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Movie, Franchise Ends Indefinitely

Did the tides take over for Pirates of the Caribbean? It looks like Disney is holding onto a sinking ship.

The popularity of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has continued to grow throughout the years. Not only have the films broken box office records, but merchandise sales have always been profitable, and the film even invaded all Disney park attractions of Pirates of the Caribbean, inserting Johnny Depp’s Captain Jack Sparrow within the ride, altering the storyline from an original IP to one based on the franchise.

The ride was always a popular one, but skyrocketed once the animatronic of Depp was added in, as it looks so close to the actor’s appearance. The franchise also hit massive headlines over the past year as its status became unclear once Johnny Depp was accused of sexual abuse by his ex-wife Amber Heard. The court case which was watched by millions, and everything leading up, would prove to be the biggest “villain” the franchise has ever had to face.

Things have been tough for Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp after his recent health scare. Now, the film star’s health seems to still be negatively impacted by his substance abuse illness, which happened when he collapsed in a Hungarian hotel. This resulted in a cancelled show for the Hollywood Vampires in Budapest.

As we now know, Depp’s illness was due to a relapse of substance abuse — an issue commonly brought up during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard (Aquaman 2018) lawsuit. The lawsuit is now a Netflix documentary Depp v. Heard, which debuted on August 16 to record-breaking numbers, showing both sides of the trial “for the first time”.

The Edward Scissorhands star has been in the limelight over the past few years, not only for his spectacular work on film but due to his crumbling personal life. If you’ve been following Inside the Magic for any length of time, you’ve probably seen some of our extensive coverage of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard lawsuit. The historic Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation lawsuit occurred in Fairfax, Virginia, but the internet watched worldwide.

Depp was suing ex-wife Heard for $50 million following a 2018 op-ed piece regarding her then-alleged experience as a victim, and subsequent survivor, of domestic viewing. Heard was also countersuing the Corpse Bride star for $100 million.

This civil case came on the heels of Depp’s November 2020 libel lawsuit loss that cost him his starring roles in both The Walt Disney Company’s Pirates of the Caribbean franchise and Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts Harry Potter spinoff series.

The Jack Sparrow actor denied the domestic violence allegations from the start, with even his ex-partners, Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, speaking out in his defence at various points in time. As we now know, Depp was proven innocent.

In the past, Depp revealed that not even for $300 million. During his trial, it was quoted, “The fact is, Mr. Depp, if Disney came to you with $300 million and a million alpacas, nothing on this earth would get you to go back and work with Disney on a ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ film? Correct?” the lawyer asked. “That is true, Mr. Rottenborn,” Depp replied.

That sent fans into a viral frenzy, as many did not want to see Disney drop the actor, and now, due to their decision, have Depp refuse to go back.

When Depp was injured, his fans rallied around the film star in prayer, wishing the best for the star. We have seen fans come together to support Johnny Depp many times in the recent past. Not only did hundreds of thousands petition to have him reinstated as Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, but they made hashtag #JusticeForJohnnyDepp go viral.

His fans have been begging for his return as Jack Sparrow for nearly years, wanting the character to have at least one more film in the franchise to have a proper goodbye to the role that has exploded in pop culture and society.

We previously reported that Depp’s mentality of returning to the franchise changed after, “An insider from the franchise came forward and stated that “Anything is possible. If it’s the right project, he’ll do it.””

When the news was announced, petitions were formed to keep Depp in the role. Since then, some have said they are going to boycott the franchise, especially once it was announced that Barbie‘s Margot Robbie would be taking over a similar leadership “Jack Sparrow” role in the female-led spinoff of the franchise — a report that has now been redacted.

Mr. Gibbs actor Kevin McNally has publically spoken out on his allegiance to Johnny Depp in the past, stating that no one can replace Jack Sparrow. Other actors that we could potentially see return to the film are Orlando Bloom (Will Turner), Kaya Scodelario (Carina Barbossa), Brenton Thwaites (Henry Turner), and many more!

Most recently, we shared that Craig Mazin, the showrunner of HBO’s hit series The Last of Us, pitched an idea for a sixth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, rumored to be a reboot. “We pitched it and thought there’s no way they’re buying it, it’s too weird,” Mazin said. “And they did! And then he wrote a fantastic script, and the strike happened, and everyone’s waiting around.”

Now, it seems that Disney is back to the drawing board. Due to the strike halting any forward motion of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, it seems that seeing a conclusion to the franchise may just be a pipe dream at this point.

On top of that, Disney is currently in opposition with Mazin, due to the strike, which may leave Mazin unwilling to work with them again. “I just hope the companies stop this soon. As a whole, I think the writers and actors are rather at peace with the decision because we’re right and they’re wrong. And I think they know it, and I think they’re struggling to accept it. But they will, and it will end. We’re waiting for them to snap out of their insanity,” he says of the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

As we mentioned earlier, this is not the first time that Disney has pulled the plug on the next Pirates film. CNN reported regarding Margot Robbie’s canceled film, “We had an idea, and we were developing it for a while, ages ago, to have more of a female-led – not totally female-led, but just a different kind of story – which we thought would’ve been really cool, but I guess they don’t want to do it,” Robbie said, referring to Disney.

It seems that Disney is more inclined to cut ties with the film rather than save it.

Would you be sad to see Disney end the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise without a sixth instalment?

Johnny Depp has starred in (Pirates Of The Caribbean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl (2003), Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates Of The Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates Of The Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017))