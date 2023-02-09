Johnny Depp Allies Blacklisted, Disney Return Becoming More Bleak

Actor Johnny Depp has been blacklisted by Hollywood, but now it seems his allies are too.

Johnny Depp has been in the limelight over the last couple of years dealing with allegations that came forward from ex-wife Amber Heard. Mr Depp and Ms Heard met in court for a defamation trial last summer, and the result saw Johnny Depp come away with a massive victory.

While many fans had hoped that Johnny Depp winning the trial would lead to him returning to Hollywood and, specifically, Disney to reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6, it’s looking less and less promising.

A report from the NY Post now indicates that Johnny Depp’s infamous lawyer Camille Vasquez is “getting the cold shoulder” from fellow NBC staffers. The celebrity attorney who represented Johnny Depp in the defamation trial against Amber Heard was hired as a legal analyst by NBC, but it seems that this hire didn’t sit well with many who work in the company.

“Poor Camille arrived at precisely the wrong time,” a source told Radar Online. “The week she arrived, double digits of workers were fired — yet NBC found the money to hire a 38-year-old beauty queen.”

“Camille wouldn’t have been booked as a guest before working for Johnny Depp, and now she’s on the staff, and folks around the office are mad,” the insider added.

One NBC journalist wrote a complaint to management in regard to Camille Vasquez being

“For her to end up in this branding, as an NBC News Analyst — it puts her in league with the journalists of this network, and that’s unfortunate,” they said.

While many fellow actors and actresses voiced their support for Johnny Depp in the beginning, it seems that some seemingly withdrew their support and that most have been distancing themselves from Depp.

With things not going well in terms of Vasquez being welcomed at NBC, this doesn’t bode well for Johnny Depp to somehow return to Disney. Instead, it would seem that both parties have doubled down that they won’t work together again and, unless something changes, it would stand to reason that Disney is set to make massive changes to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise moving forward without the beloved and infamous Captain Jack Sparrow character.

If you do still want to enjoy Captain Jack Sparrow, you can still see him on the attraction at Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, and Disneyland Paris. In total, five films have been made with Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) as the lead character: Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl (2003), Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006), Pirates of the Caribbean: At World’s End (2007), Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides (2011), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017).

Inside the Magic will continue to update the latest on Johnny Depp and a potential Disney return as more information is revealed.