Amber Heard Breaks Silence After ‘Aquaman 2’ Flop

After Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) flopped at the box office, star Amber Heard finally broke her silence and addressed the fans.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has been in a difficult position. Not only is it the final film of the DC Extended Universe before James Gunn takes complete control, but it is also the fifth flop in a row for DC Studios. While there are plenty of reasons the movie flopped, including it not being very good, some vocal opponents think they know the cause: Amber Heard.

Heard plays Mera, and she has shared her complaints about the project, accusing director James Wan of cutting her screen time as well as accusing her co-star Jason Momoa of dressing up like her ex-husband Johnny Depp while making the film. Now, after the movie has bombed, the Rum Diary (2011) actress has broken her silence about the project.

Amber Heard Speaks Out To Fans After ‘Aquaman 2’

Now that the DCEU seems to have come to an end and it is unlikely that there will be a third Aquaman movie, Amber Heard has finally broken her silence about her experience with the film after playing Mera in Justice League (2017), Aquaman (2018), and Zack Snyder’s Justice League (2021). And it comes in the form of gratitude.

“After all this time, Aquaman 2 made its splash (sorry, it’s too easy),” the Pineapple Express (2008) actress joked on Instagram. “Thank you to all of my fans for the overwhelming support and love in Mera’s AQ return. Thank you so much. #Aquaman.”

This is a refreshing response for someone who has become so associated with controversy, especially after everything that happened with the Johnny Depp trial. It truly seems that Amber Heard is ready to move on, and we should move on along with her.

Do you think James Gunn should keep the Aquaman cast in his DC Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!