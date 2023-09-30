Johnny Depp “Was Telling the Truth, Amber Heard Was Not,” Report Says

The Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, in which both estranged spouses sued each other for millions, was one of the most colossal media events of the last decade. According to one of the lawyers involved, Heard largely was on the losing end for one reason: she didn’t “own up.”

The case was kicked off by Amber Heard‘s infamous piece in the Washington Post, in which she claimed to have been the victim of domestic abuse from an unnamed former partner. Johnny Depp and his legal team felt that the op-ed was clearly referencing her past allegations and sued her for defamation in the amount of $50 million.

In response, Amber Heard and her team counter-sued for the even more staggering amount of $100 million dollars. The trial dragged on for months, with both actors taking the stand for testimony and a slew of famous witnesses, including supermodel Kate Moss and then-President of DC Films Walter Hamada.

Johnny Depp was largely perceived as winning the case after he was awarded over $10 million in damages, while Amber Heard was awarded a comparatively small $2 million.

Camille Vasquez, one of Johnny Depp’s most notable lawyers in the case, recently sat down with an interview with FOX Nation’s Nancy Grace and explained why she felt that the Pirates of the Caribbean star won.

According to Camille Vasquez, Amber Heard basically lost the case “[A]t the end of her direct examination. I think you could cut the tension, the awkwardness, with a knife in that courtroom. She wasn’t credible.”

Vasquez continued, saying, “I don’t think [Heard] owned up to anything. And when you are on the stand, you have to own up… Johnny, to his credit, owned up to having substance abuse problems his whole life. He owned up to the bad language that he used in that relationship. But he denied categorically that he ever laid a finger on Amber Heard or any woman ever in his life.”

Ultimately, Vasquez said, “The point is, there were the moments that were important that convinced that jury unanimously Johnny Depp was telling the truth. Amber Heard was not.”

The actual events of the defamation case have been dissected in documentaries and widely debated on social media, and both Johnny Depp and Amber Heard retreated from public life for an extended period, only recently emerging.

Johnny Depp appeared in the recent Cannes Film Festival movie Jeanne du Barry and is currently directing his former co-star Al Pacino in Modì, a film on the life of the Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani. While it has been heavily rumored that Depp may be returning to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise (as Disney so desperately needs) or to a new film with longtime collaborator Tim Burton, nothing has yet been confirmed.

