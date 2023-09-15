Johnny Depp and Tim Burton Reportedly Reunite for Sequel

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton have made nearly a billion dollars for Hollywood but have not made a movie together since the critically reviled bomb Dark Shadows (2012). Now, reports say that the boys are finally making a sequel to a classic film together.

The Depp-Burton partnership began with Edward Scissorhands (1990), a gothic romance with Winona Ryder that became an unexpected box office hit and was nominated for four Academy Awards.

It seems that the duo worked well together because Johnny Depp and Tim Burton would go on to make another eight movies together, ranging from the mammoth Disney blockbuster Alice in Wonderland (2010) to the stop-motion fantasy Corpse Bride (2005) to the affectionate Hollywood biopic Ed Wood (1994).

Related: Johnny Depp Fans Explode, New ‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’ News Confirmed

At some point, it seems that the creative spark between Captain Jack Sparrow and the producer of The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) dwindled, and they have not worked together in over a decade.

However, according to a new report, that is about to change.

Johnny Depp and Tim Burton Reunion

According to Giant Freakin Robot, Johnny Depp will appear in the upcoming Tim Burton sequel film Beetlejuice 2 alongside Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Jenna Ortega.

It is not confirmed exactly what role Depp will play in the decades-later sequel, but it seems that he will be appearing in a smaller supporting role rather than as one of the leads. Depp’s appearance in the film has been previously rumored, but this is the most solid report to date.

In addition to returning actors Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, and Catherine O’Hara, the film will feature appearances from Willem Dafoe and Monica Belluci, who is reported to be playing Beetlejuice’s wife. According to numerous people in the production, Beetlejuice 2 is heavily focused on Jenna Ortega’s character, who is reportedly the daughter of Ryder’s Lydia Deetz.

Passing the Torch

If Johnny Depp does appear in Beetlejuice 2 (which should be taken with a grain of salt until confirmed), it does seem like a symbolic passing of the torch from one Burton protege to another.

Jenna Ortega currently stars in the Tim Burton-produced Netflix series Wednesday and increasingly seems to be the new favorite of the legendary director. If nothing else, it would be a nice little tip of the hat from one star to another.

Related: Johnny Depp Paid Record-Breaking $20 Million for New Role, Leaves Disney Behind

On the other hand, Johnny Depp and Tim Burton could be reigniting their long partnership with a brief cameo in order to test the waters and see if audiences are ready for them as a duo once more. After years of controversy, Depp may be finally ready to come back to the mainstream.

Should Johnny Depp and Tim Burton work together again? Has their partnership run its course? Let us know in the comments below!