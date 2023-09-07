Johnny Depp Paid Record-Breaking $20 Million for New Role, Leaves Disney Behind

Johnny Depp used to be one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood, but his newest role is allowing him to leave Disney behind permanently.

For years, Johnny Depp reigned over the film industry as one of its brightest A-listers, commanding millions of dollars (and plenty of backend percentages) from huge franchises like Pirates of the Caribbean and Fantastic Beasts.

His role as Captain Jack Sparrow in six Pirates movies alone has earned him the estimated gross of a small country, while even roles like Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007) netted Johnny Depp more than most will ever earn in a lifetime.

Then came the Amber Heard defamation case that basically got him kicked out of Hollywood and rendered him persona non grata from mainstream films for years.

Post-Amber Heard (who is trying to make a comeback of her own with DC Studios), Johnny Depp has begun to appear in small indie films like Jeanne Du Barry and the upcoming animated film Johnny Puff: Secret Mission.

Interestingly, it does not appear that Johnny Depp has any plans to reunite with Tim Burton, a filmmaker who used to be synonymous with the former Captain Jack Sparrow.

Although Burton is hard at work at a sequel to his horror-comedy Beetlejuice (1988) and is producing the Netflix Addams Family series Wednesday, there is no word that the duo behind Edward Scissorhands (1990), Ed Wood (1994), and Sleepy Hollow (1999) ever plan to work together again.

In fact, it seems that Depp may have been entirely replaced in Burton’s good graces.

However, Johnny Depp might not actually need to act much anymore because he makes a whole lot more for a company that remained loyal to him throughout the Amber Heard trial.

Earlier this year, Johnny Depp renewed a partnership with the French luxury fashion house Dior for a record-breaking dollar amount. Since 2015, the actor has been the face of Dior Sauvage, a high-end men’s fragrance that capitalizes on Depp’s reputation as a maverick.

Even as Johnny Depp was rejected by Hollywood, Dior chose to stick by him and re-signed him for an astonishing $20 million contract. For comparison, the company pays Twilight series actor Robert Pattinson $12 million and Brad Pitt a mere $7 million for similar fragrance deals.

In fact, the Depp-Dior deal is the highest-paying promotion deal for a men’s fragrance ever, which just shows that the actor does not actually need to act in order to break records.

Dior just released a new short cinematic advertisement for Sauvage, which sees the controversial actor standing on a darkened stage and reciting a poem of sorts, intercut with images of a desert (which seems to be a consistent theme for him).

The promotional poem itself reads, “The blazing sun high in the ozone blue sky/ A trail of cold wind stirs a land of dry wood and stone/ This is the call of Sauvage/ Eau de toilette.”

Johnny Depp has been ambiguous about whether he intends to ever return to Hollywood and his old Disney role, but with money like this, he really doesn’t need to.

