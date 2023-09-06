James Gunn’s DC Stabs Johnny Depp in the Back

Warner Bros. continues to bury its relationship with Johnny Depp as James Gunn’s DC stabbed the actor in the back with its upcoming release.

Johnny Depp continues to make waves in the entertainment industry. The beloved actor is known for his iconic roles including Captain Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Ichabod Crane in Sleepy Hollow (1999), Willy Wonka in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005), Sweeny Todd in Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street (2007), Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise, and Edward Scissorhands in, well, Edward Scissorhands (1990).

A few months ago, Depp had millions of fans worldwide at the edge of their seats after a medical scare forced him to cancel multiple projects, leaving him severely affected and unable to walk. And now, the Corpse Bride star is again on everyone’s lips thanks to James Gunn’s DC and Warner Bros’ upcoming release.

Since his heated legal battle against former partner Amber Heard, Depp and the actress have sparked divisive opinions online, with fans campaigning to see Johnny Depp back in some of his beloved roles and begging studios to remove Heard from their projects.

Despite Depp and Heard moving on with their professional and personal lives, the highly discussed defamation case continues to loom over the former couple’s careers, as Heard’s lead role in the upcoming DC film Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has, once again, sparked conversation online.

While Warner Bros. and James Gunn’s DC go full steam ahead in promoting Heard’s role in the franchise-ending movie, some have mentioned that the marketing of her character could lead to a negative impact on the movie’s performance, particularly since many fans blame Amber Heard for driving Johnny Depp away from some of his most famous roles and ultimately causing the actor to leave America.

While proper marketing for the movie has not started yet — which is shocking considering the movie is scheduled to premiere on December 20, 2023 — images of upcoming action figures have surfaced online, providing a first look at Jason Momoa’s Aquaman, Patrick Wilson’s Orm, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, and, of course, Amber Heard’s Mera.

Mikhail Villarreal (@TaurooAldebaran) shared a peek at these toys on X (formerly known as Twitter), commenting that they are already in stores in some countries and pointing out the inconsistent marketing for the upcoming movie.

They are already in stores in some countries, which indicates that their release date, despite the null promotion, would be maintained 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pKuQbntCX8 — Mikhail Villarreal🦇‏ (@TaurooAldebaran) September 5, 2023

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to be the final movie for the franchise, and the last DCEU movie, as the cinematic universe will soon be rebranded into the DC Universe, led by James Gunn and Peter Safran. The duo took over Warner’s troubled branch, revealing projects for their first wave of movies, “Chapter 1 — Gods and Monsters.”

Featuring movies like Superman: Legacy (2025) and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow and TV shows like Creature Commandos and Waller, the DCU will reboot everything fans have come to know over the last decade.

With Amber Heard’s involvement in the movie, null marketing, and two of the most recent DCEU projects flopping at the box office, Blue Beetle and The Flash, Aquaman must make more than waves to bring its performance afloat. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is set to premiere on December 20, 2023.

Will you watch Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom when it premieres this year? Should Warner Bros. and DC have scrapped the movie? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments below!