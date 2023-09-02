‘Blue Beetle’ Reportedly Coming to Streaming Sooner Than Expected

After a surprising amount of success, Blue Beetle (2023) may be coming to streaming services sooner than expected. At least, that’s what the rumors say.

Related: Proud ‘Blue Beetle’ Mom Promotes Film Despite Strikes

Blue Beetle (2023) stars Xolo Maridueña as Jaime Reyes. After learning his family is about to lose their home, he takes a job working for Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon) to help raise money. He is soon asked to protect the Scarab, a cosmic weapon, by Kord’s niece (Bruna Marquezine). The Scarab chooses Jaime as its host, turning him into the Blue Beetle. It’s now up to him to stop Victoria Kord’s evil plan and save the world.

After the box office failures of Shazam! Fury of the Gods (2023) and The Flash (2023), it seems that Warner Bros. has given up on their lesser-known DC Universe counterpart, despite showing some longevity in the international box office. Because of this, rumors have already started swirling that we’ll be getting Blue Beetle in our homes sooner than expected.

‘Blue Beetle’ Could Come to Your Home Within the Month

Related: Major Upcoming DC Hero Teased in ‘Blue Beetle’

Despite Blue Beetle having a decent debut that could have meant similar box office success to Pixar’s Elemental (2023), Warner Bros. has made the decision to pull the plug on the superhero film’s theatrical run early. Experts estimate that the movie will wind up making $110 million on a $108 million budget. Not great.

That being said, Warner Bros. still has some kind of faith in the movie because rumors say that they want to release the film digitally on September 19. That’s just over a month after it debuted in theaters.

Related: DC Tried To Fix ‘The Flash’ by Giving Ezra Miller a Bigger Butt

But if purchasing the film at $19.99 proves to be too much, don’t worry! According to predictions from TheDirect, Blue Beetle should make its way to Max on Friday, October 25, around 70 days after it debuted in theaters. This would follow the same patterns set for The Flash and Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

This may seem discouraging, but this will hopefully work in Blue Beetle‘s favor. While the film received decent reviews, the name recognition for this character is less than the likes of Batman and Superman. Still, Jaime Reyes is a great hero and deserves as much success as the rest of the Justice League.

What were your thoughts on Blue Beetle? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!