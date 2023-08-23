Major Upcoming DC Hero Teased in ‘Blue Beetle’

Blue Beetle was released in theaters last week (and has already received a shocking at-home release date) as the first film under the new James Gunn DCU.

With overall positive early reviews and ratings, the movie has managed to climb the ranks and secure a decent spot with its performance during opening weekend. With the movie acting as the first within the new DCU, Gunn revealed that there would be references and Easter eggs for fans of the SnyderVerse DCEU while setting up the new universe.

Although there aren’t any official plans just yet for a Blue Beetle sequel, the director has mentioned being on board to continue telling the story of Jaime Reyes (Xolo Maridueña), the first major Latinx superhero t to be seen on-screen. Depending on the film’s overall success, Blue Beetle may very well be a recurring character for Gunn’s DCU. At the very least, the film was used as a vehicle to introduce one brand-new DCU character.

Gunn gave fans conflicting information and feelings when it was announced that Henry Cavill had been dropped as Superman in favor for a younger actor to portray a younger Superman, but that Nathan Fillion was confirmed to play the DCU’s Green Lantern, considering Fillion is over a decade older than Cavill.

The last time a Green Lantern movie was attempted, it nearly ruined Ryan Reynold’s Hollywood career. Instead, it introduced him to Blake Lively, who he’s been with for over a decade now, and led the way for him to eventually take up the mantel as Deadpool, becoming one of the most famous and most beloved superhero actors.

Fillion already has experience as Green Lantern under his belt as he’s been the primary voice actor for Hal Jordan/Green Lantern in most of the animated DC films, as well as a long and successful acting career. And now, his character has officially been introduced in the DCU with a “blink and you miss it” appearance in the opening sequence of Blue Beetle.

Angel Manuel Soto confirms that a Green Lantern appeared in #BlueBeetle’s opening sequence. pic.twitter.com/ED1rJTAfEE — The Hollywood Handle (@hollywoodhandle) August 23, 2023

Angel Manuel Soto, director of the film, has confirmed that the green flash that hits the scarab in the beginning of the movie is, in fact, from a Green Lantern ring. While it’s a minor reference in the grand scheme of things, it does confirm that Blue Beetle is part of the upcoming DCU and may possibly be included in future projects, including Gunn’s upcoming Green Lantern project.

Hopefully, with Gunn’s previous experience both with Marvel and with DC’s own Suicide Squad (2021), this small reference will be the start of a new DC Universe able to match Marvel’s own MCU.

