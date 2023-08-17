James Gunn’s DCU Had No Interest In Fixing ‘Blue Beetle’

James Gunn’s DCU isn’t worried about Blue Beetle (2023) bringing back Henry Cavill’s Superman or talking about Ben Affleck’s Batman, which may surprise fans.

A year ago, fans had no idea that a Blue Beetle movie was gearing up for the big screen. Xolo Maridueña is Jaime Reyes/Blue Beetle in the upcoming movie, which will focus on how the young teenager becomes a super hero fans really haven’t seen.

Instead of making a movie centered around CGI fights, the movie’s heart is in Jaime’s family, and Blue Beetle is one of the first super heroes for Latino families. With $30 million estimated for the opening weekend, Blue Beetle is on track to make some money for the franchise, but it won’t do what fans might think.

James Gunn’s reboot won’t start for a few years, but the hero will be in the DCU. Fans know that Maridueña will keep his role, but his movie won’t be the first DCU movie. Instead, the movie will mention Ben Affleck’s Batman, Ezra Miller’s Flash, and even Henry Cavill’s Superman. It’s one of the few DCEU movies hanging around, with Jason Momoa’s Aquaman sequel being the final hurrah for DC’s failed universe.

Originally, the film would’ve been an HBO Max exclusive, but plans changed. Now, the movie is hitting the big screen, and while fans might’ve expected Gunn to share a few pointers, he purposely left the movie alone.

According to GamesRadar, Angel Manuel Soto, the director of the movie, shared that Gunn and Peter Safran were perfectly fine with the movie and loved the direction it took:

“The studio always, generally, has their hands on it. As far as the essence of the story, [James Gunn and Peter Safran] liked what we were doing, and they respected the vision and what we were trying to do with the film. They really did appreciate the fresh take, the nostalgic factor of how we start the film by taking the audience to see the family and fall in love with them for a prologue-of-sorts.”

While Blue Beetle isn’t the greatest super hero movie of all time, most viewers praise how it handles family and turns the film into a great watch for everyone. Fans are already speculating that one reason Gunn doesn’t mind fans seeing Blue Beetle right now is that when the hero arrives in the DCU, his backstory and origin might be left behind as the character could appear in Booster Gold, one of the DC projects fans are excited for.

Do you think Blue Beetle is still worth watching? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!