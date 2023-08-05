‘Blue Beetle’ Star Reveals What James Gunn Needs to Not Kill the Franchise

DC has been facing an uphill battle regarding its last box office blunders. Films like Shazam 2 and The Flash bombed horrifically at the box office, and it has placed much strain on DCU CEO James Gunn. He is rightfully not going out on a limb for any previous property, and Blue Beetle star, Xolo Maridueña, knows this. The actor recently revealed what must happen for his budding franchise to continue.

Related: ‘Blue Beetle’ Director Didn’t Want The Movie, Pitched This DC Villain Instead

Gunn has been put in quite a precarious position, as the man is completely resetting the DC Universe as the new DCU. While there had been some holdouts from the past DCEU era, the box office draw likely led him not to want to move forward with any previously established IPs. The Flash might have had a shot to continue, but with Ezra Miller’s behavior and a paltry box office showing, the chances for a sequel are far diminished.

Blue Beetle is one of the last films that began production before James Gunn took over, which has seen some rather exciting promotions. Despite the ongoing promotional work that doesn’t include Xolo Maridueña because of the strikes, there is hope this DCEU holdout might win at the box office. It appears that winning at the box office matters even more now, as Maridueña revealed what must happen for his character to continue.

‘Blue Beetle’ Must Get Fans to “Show Up”

Before the SAG-AFTRA strike, Blue Beetle star Xolo Maridueña sat down with Fandango to discuss the upcoming DC venture. He revealed the apparent reason that the movie and character would continue: fans showing up to watch the film. Though his request might seem simple enough, it is not. According to Maridueña:

“I have had the pleasure of getting to speak with Mr. James Gunn and the whole DC fam. And, you know, at the end of the day, I think, first, we have to cross this first hill, right? And introduce Jaime to the world. But I think it’s up to the audience to watch the movie. It’s up to everyone to show up for the movie and it’s so wonderful that we get to make movies like this. And if it does well, we’ll get to open more doors for more Blue Beetles, and not even just for the people up here, but there’s… we’ve got a whole thing set up.”

Director of Blue Beetle, Angel Manuel Soto, also said he hopes his initial film will lead into a full-fledged trilogy. Though that is certainly something to hope for, it might not be as easily attainable as he wants it to be. The issue is that many DC fans tire of seeing the same movies on screen.

We can’t honestly say that Blue Beetle will be more of the same, as the film has not come out yet, but DC does not have a good track record. The silver lining to all this is that Blue Beetle has one of the lowest budgets out of any DC film. Its reported $120 million budget leaves plenty of wiggle room for the film to be a success.

In comparison, Shazam (2019) had a budget of only $85 million, which went on to gross $386 million at the worldwide box office. It became a sleeper hit for DC, though its sequel left much to be desired. Blue Beetle could make some decent money and become a Cinderella story for the new DCU, but fans must show up to watch it.

Considering Shazam 2 and The Flash bombed so severely, people might be over this past era of DC. Everyone has been patiently waiting to see James Gunn reboot DC, and he already stated that will happen when Superman: Legacy hits theaters in 2025.

What was odd is that James Gunn did state that Blue Beetle is “the first DCU character,” but “Superman is the first DCU movie.” Should fans show up to watch Blue Beetle, it could lead to the character being used in further DCU properties. Blue Beetle is a huge ally to Booster Gold in the comics, and Booster Gold is getting a series as part of the Chapter 1 slate.

Related: 5 Things James Gunn Needs To Do To Fix the DC Universe

Xolo Maridueña might be putting too much pressure on the fans right now, but we understand his deep want to continue portraying a superhero.

What do you think about Blue Beetle? Does it look like it might be successful? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!