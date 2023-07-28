‘Blue Beetle’ Director Didn’t Want The Movie, Pitched This DC Villain Instead

Since Warner Bros. became Warner Bros. Discovery in 2022, the studio has gone through a major regime change that has led to numerous layoffs, cancelled projects, and content purging from their streaming service, MAX. This culling was due to a consistent pattern of box office failures. Nothing better exemplified the rise and fall of Warner Bros. than the disjointed path of the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The up-and-coming director, Angel Manuel Soto, came into this chaos to initially pitch a DC character story that would bring order to this brand. Yet, it was not to make Blue Beetle, but another renowned DC villain.

WB Studios originally chose to invest their juggernaut brand of the DC Comics Universe to 300 director, Zack Snyder. Yet, when his creative vision did not rake in Marvel Studios-like financial returns, they severely changed this cinematic universe in tone, direction and cohesiveness. So Warner Bros. Discovery executives chose to hit the reset button on this viable brand by hiring James Gunn and Peter Safran to be the CEOs to DC Studios.

Right before this monumental change transpired, Angel Manuel Soto capitalized on his notoriety of his award-winning film, 12 O’Clock Boys, by pitching a story to DC. It was not about developing Blue Beetle, but the back-breaking Batman foe, Bane. Soto recently disclosed that he always thought that there was something interesting in exploring Bane’s reality and how that character came to be. He stated that Warner Bros. was not interested with him doing a Bane origin story, but that they had his name in mind for the Latino superhero, Blue Beetle aka Jaime Reyes.

Soto was apprehensive about the project at first because he did not want to do a formulaic superhero movie where the main character struggles with their abilities for 15 minutes, then quickly dominates the experience for the entirety of the story and saves the world. A story like that was not relatable to the indie director. He only agreed to do it if he could be grounded in the real world as much as possible. Soto expressed that Blue Beetle is not going to save the world because his version of Jaime Reyes has not earned it yet. The director articulated that this young hero needs to explore their personal growth first and how examine how his new abilities affects those closest to him.

Flash forward, Gunn and Safran have begun a complete reboot in the creative direction of the DC Universe aka the DCU. The duo would soon release their slate of new DC character projects that will include the movies — Superman: Legacy, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, Batman: The Brave and The Bold, Swamp Thing, Creature Commandos and The Authority. This monumental shift occurred as Andy Muschietti’ s The Flash and Soto’s Blue Beetle were in development. However, unlike Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, their initial screenings were so positive that executives decided to include these characters in the new DCU. While the box office implosion of The Flash has assumedly killed off that version of the Scarlett Speedster, Blue Beetle will be the first heavy-hitter to set the tone for this new era of iconic superheroes.

Blue Beetle will be the first official DCU character that is slated to be released in theaters August 18, 2023.

Do you think Bane should get their own origin movie? What other DC villains deserve to have their stories told?