Jason Momoa’s Success for ‘Aquaman 2’ Might Hinge on Recent Reshoot

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) has one exciting update that might help the movie stay afloat.

Warner Bros. Discovery isn’t leaving anything to chance for Aquaman’s sequel. After intense reshooting and screening, the studio is determined to ensure the movie isn’t a disaster like Ezra Miller’s The Flash (2023). Miller didn’t help the marketing for the movie since the actor’s recent allegations turned out to hurt the film and cost Warner Bros. millions.

James Gunn’s DCU is still too far away, with Superman: Legacy (2025) slated to release in July 2025. When Peter Safran and Gunn took over, they wanted a fresh start. A reboot to help tell a story they wanted to create instead of spending years trying to salvage a story some fans cared about. Sure, the Snyderverse had an avid fanbase, but it wouldn’t be profitable going forward.

Warner Bros. needed a change over, and Gunn and Safran were key to that, and one reshoot approved by Gunn might lend some movie magic over to Aquaman 2 to help the movie be successful:

James Gunn is said to have weighed in on the most recent cut of Aquaman 2 and he approved a five-day shoot. The shoot went so well that James Wan and the crew completed what they needed in only four days.

Warner Bros. Discovery has faced some rough years after purging thousands of shows and selling many assets to stay in business. Massive tax write-offs might save Warner Bros. Discovery right now, but DC must pull its weight soon.

If Aquaman does well, there’s a good chance that Superman: Legacy will kick it out of the park, but DC fans still have to wait and see how Blue Beetle (2023) and hopefully turns things around at the box office to help DC Studios release more content that will please fans.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom will release in theaters on December 20, 2023.

