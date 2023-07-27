Scooby-Doo Will Battle DC’s Biggest Villains in Wild Crossover

Fans of Scooby-Doo are in for a treat, as everyone’s favorite canine will be joining forces with none other than DC. A new crossover movie will see the crime-solving Mystery Incorporated team helping Krypto take on the most vile villains.

Scooby-Doo initially began as a cartoon series called Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! The crime-solving group made its debut in 1969 and became an instant hit. Since its first iteration, the series has produced a franchise that includes 45 movies and 27 shows featuring the characters.

Some of the most beloved properties in the franchise are the original series and the 2002 live-action film, which stars Freddie Prinze Jr. as Fred Jones, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Daphne Blake, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers, and Linda Cardellini as Velma Dinkley.

The most recent property in the franchise is a reboot of Max called Velma, which sees creator Mindy Kaling placing a far more adult take on the gang. Though Kaling’s show revolves around the Mystery Incorporated gang, it does not feature Scooby. Despite the controversy of making Velma a lesbian and incorporating adult themes, the series has been renewed for a second season.

Apart from the massive amount of shows and movies produced, Scooby-Doo has invaded all pop culture with wild parodies and crossovers. For instance, South Park featured a Halloween episode featuring metal band Korn posing as a crime-solving gang similarly animated to resemble the Scooby-Doo gang.

There have also been crossovers that have seen the gang team up with Batman, Steve Urkel, Johnny Bravo, Teen Titans Go!, Wrestlemania, and The Addams Family. The gang is back again, but they are taking on DC’s biggest villains this time.

‘Scooby-Doo! and Krypto, Too!’ Reveals Release Date and Trailer

Warner Bros. has been betting big on its animation, and now the company is offering the latest in the saga of Scooby-Doo. The above trailer shows Scooby and the gang teaming up with Krypto—Superman’s trusty canine sidekick. What is interesting about the upcoming film is seeing some of the best DC villains take on the Mystery Incorporated gang, including Lex Luthor, Solomon Grundy, The Joker, Harley Quinn, and more.

What makes the trailer more hilarious is that Lex Luthor will be joining in on the hijinks, as he is shown doing the famous Scooby-Doo run with the gang. The film follows the gang, who have been tasked with locating the missing Justice League members. They discover a phantom has taken refuge in the Hall of Justice, and their famed DC heroes are nowhere to be seen.

Scooby-Doo! and Kypto, Too! features Frank Welker as Scooby-Doo and Fred Jones, Kate Micucci as Velma Dinkley, Grey Delisle as Daphne Blake as well as Wonder Woman, and the return of Matthew Lillard as Shaggy Rogers.

The crossover film will be available to purchase digitally and on DVD exclusively at Wal-Mart on September 26. This might be the perfect crossover that combines both into a fun adventure for anyone who is a fan of DC and the laughable Great Dane.

