The Entire Cast of ‘Superman: Legacy’ So Far

In only a couple of weeks, many lead roles have been confirmed by James Gunn for Superman: Legacy (2025). Let’s take a look at the people we already know are in the movie as well as some speculation regarding who else could be there.

Superman has always been among the most popular superheroes in the United States. After all, he is the first person people think of when they imagine a stereotypical superhero. Throughout the years, he has been impeccably cast, played by such excellent actors as Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, George Reeves, Tom Welling, Tyler Hoechlin, and Henry Cavill.

All of these actors also had the benefit of excellent co-stars to surround them, including Gene Hackman, Amy Adams, Gal Gadot, Ben Affleck, and countless others. Fortunately, it seems that James Gunn is already on his way to creating the perfect cast for his adaptation of the Man of Steel.

Everyone Cast in ‘Superman: Legacy’

After already stating that Superman: Legacy won’t be an origin story, James Gunn has all but confirmed that the film will instead set up a Justice League-type team, potentially the Justice Society of America.

That means that Gunn needs to bring in multiple heroes with a variety of different powers in order to make this team. And if the announcements so far are anything to go by, he’s already doing an excellent job.

David Corenswet – Superman/Clark Kent

Stepping into Henry Cavil’s shoes is David Corenswet, an actor known for his performances in the Ryan Murphy mini-series Hollywood (2020) and the horror movie Pearl (2022). He, of course, will be stepping in to tackle the Man of Steel, much to many Zack Snyder fans’ chagrin.

Rachel Brosnahan – Lois Lane

After denying that she was playing the part multiple times, Rachel Brosnahan wound up accepting the role of Lois Lane, which is good because she is perfect for it. Not only does she have the look for the no-nonsense reporter, but she has a sense of humor as well, which can be seen in her Emmy-winning turn as Midge Maisel in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017-2023).

Nathan Fillion – Green Lantern/Guy Gardner

People have been calling for Nathan Fillion to play a superhero for some time, and he may have found the perfect fit with the Green Lantern. However, he won’t be playing the Hal Jordan version of the character that everyone is most familiar with. Instead, he’ll be playing Guy Gardner, an egotistical yet charming member of the Green Lantern Corps. And it’s hard to think of someone who could pull that off better than Nathan Fillion.

Isabela Merced – Hawkgirl/Kendra Saunders

Known for her performances in Transformers: The Last Knight (2017) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019), Isabella Merced is the youngest cast member announced so far. She’ll be playing Hawkgirl, a fierce warrior with wings who wields a mighty mace. Anyone who watched the animated Justice League (2001-2004) series knows how awesome Hawkgirl can be.

Edi Gathegi – Mr. Terrific/Michael Holt

Most known for his performances in X-Men: First Class (2011) and the Twilight series, Edi Gathegi has since served as a regular on shows like The Blacklist (2015-present) and StartUp (2016-2018). He’ll be playing Mr. Terrific, a character most well-known for having a big “T” on his face. However, he should not be underestimated. The man is a genius and is recognized as the third-smartest person on Earth in the DCU, having the ability to pick up complicated skills almost instantly.

Anthony Carrigan – Metamorpho

Finally, we have the weirdest character of the entire cast: Metamorpho. Metamorpho has the ability to morph his body with the elements, meaning he can become anything you find on the periodic table. He will be played by Anthony Carrigan, a star from HBO’s Barry (2018-2023). And they couldn’t be more perfect for each other.

Who Else Could Be in ‘Superman: Legacy’?

While this is already an impressive cast, there has been wide speculation regarding who else will be in Superman: Legacy. The most common character everyone wants is Superman’s arch-nemesis, Lex Luthor. It is believed that Gunn has a shortlist for the character, which includes Bill Skarsgard, Alexander Skarsgard, and Nicholas Hoult, who was also believed to be in consideration for Superman before David Corenswet got the job.

Another character that has gotten a surprising amount of tension is Krypto the Superdog. Most recently played by Dwayne Johnson in DC League of Super-Pets (2022), Gunn offered the part to Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) star Chris Pratt as a joke. With how much Gunn likes dogs and working with people he already knows, this wouldn’t be a surprise.

In the end, there are still many parts to be cast in this film, but filming can’t even begin until the Hollywood Strike is over. Still, it’s fun to think about what can happen in the future

