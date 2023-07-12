Anthony Carrigan Feels Personally Attached to His ‘Superman: Legacy’ Character

Known for playing NoHo Frank in Barry (2018-2023), Anthony Carrigan recently shared how excited he is to star in the upcoming superhero film Superman: Legacy (2025), not just because he’s working with James Gunn, but because he can relate to his character, Metamorpho.

James Gunn’s debut into the DC Universe, Superman: Legacy, has been all over the news lately because of its various casting announcements. Not only have they cast Superman (David Corenswet) and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan), but other members of the Justice League have been announced, including Hawkgirl (Isabel Merced), Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), and Green Lantern Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion).

The most recent and surprising announcement was Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, a lesser-known hero made up of a shifting mass of chemicals that he can use to shapeshift his body into any form he wants after coming in contact with the Orb of Ra. Despite this fantastical origin, Anthony Carrigan feels a personal connection to his new character.

Anthony Carrigan: “He Felt Like a Freak… I Can Relate to That.”

In an exclusive interview with Deadline, Anthony Carrigan talked about how ecstatic he was to play Metamorpho and work with James Gunn. “I’m gobsmacked. I think it’s just such an exciting new chapter and such an exciting new chapter for DC. I think this movie has the potential to just really knock everyone’s socks off, and with James Gun at the helm, I think it’s just going to be so much fun.”

He continued, “I’m thrilled to be a part of it. I’m honored to be playing this part, and I’m playing a hero. So, on top of everything, that’s pretty rad.” This particularly stands out because Carrigan, a man who is usually cast as a villain because of his appearance, can relate to the powerful shapeshifter.

“I certainly think that at least in the source material, Metamorpho, when he was transformed into his superhero state, I think he was very reluctant to have it because he felt like he was a freak and he felt like he was no longer who he was,” said Carrigan. “I can certainly kind of relate to that in terms of my alopecia. So, that’s definitely something that I’ll be channeling and am excited to bring to the character itself.”

Metamorpho is often considered one of the stranger heroes in the DC Universe but also one of the most beloved. His immense power and versatility have made him a fan favorite. It’s the exact kind of character that James Gunn loves to make movies about, and Anthony Carrigan likes to play. Really, it’s a match made in heaven for both of them.

Are you excited for Anthony Carrigan's take on Metamorpho?