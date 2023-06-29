Disney Killed New X-Men Movie

Since Disney’s $71.9 billion acquisition of Fox, Marvel fans were clamoring to see Marvel Studios create films around the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. Unfortunately, this meant the death of a sequel fans had been clamoring for.

While plenty of awesome superheroes are included in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some key characters from the Marvel Pantheon are missing, like the Fantastic Four and the X-Men. However, this all changed when Disney acquired Fox in 2019.

Now, Disney and Marvel Studios have more heroes than ever before. However, in the attempt to create their own version and continuity with these characters, Disney had to put a stop to some projects that were in the works. And one of these was a sequel to Logan (2017), one of the most beloved superhero movies of all time.

A Sequel to X-Men Spinoff ‘Logan’ Was Already in Development

One of the most critically well-received superhero movies of all time was Logan. Nominated for an Academy Award and earning over $600 million at the box office, the film starred Hugh Jackman as Wolverine/Logan, Patrick Stewart as Professor X, and Dafne Keen as Laura.

According to Writer/Director James Mangold on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, he was actively working on a sequel to Logan with Fox. The plan was to bring back Dafne Keen, who was eleven years old at the time of filming, as Laura. However, this all happened right when Disney was reaching a deal with Fox.

“I never had a script. I started working on a story, but I don’t think of that as a universe. I just loved the character. I thought Dafne [Keen] is such an incredibly dazzling actress… And I think people responded on so many levels to it; even people with just difficult children recognize Logan’s plight trying to kind of deal with her. But I was really curious about how that would work. But it happened at exactly the moment Disney bought Fox.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the only project that Disney scrapped. Fox was also planning on a Gambit movie starring Channing Tatum, an X-Men and Fantastic Four crossover, an X-Force spinoff, and many more X-Men films. It just doesn’t look like Disney and Marvel Studios will push those right now.

The good news is that there is still some hope for a sequel to Logan. Not only are mutants incredibly popular at the moment, but Dafne Keen wants to return as Laura. She wants to play the character again in Deadpool 3 (2024) and has already said she “100%” wants to star in a sequel.

