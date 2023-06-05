‘X-Men ’97’ Recasts Main Character

The upcoming X-Men ’97 (2023) is a series steeped in nostalgia. However, it looks like one actor won’t be returning as their iconic character.

Debuting for Marvel Comics in 1963, the X-Men is one of the most recognized teams in superhero history. While the original X-Men (2000) live-action film popularized the franchise with memorable performances from Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Sir Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, and James Marsden, most 90s kids fell in love with the animated series.

Not only did it have one of the greatest theme songs of all time, but it created the most iconic versions of the mutants, including Wolverine, Storm, Gambit, Rogue, Beast, Cyclops, and Professor X.

The series also introduced audiences to Jubilee, full name Jubilation Lee. While she had appeared in some comics, she became most recognized for her appearances in X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997). And now that the series is being rebooted with most of the original cast, Alyson Court will not be returning to play her signature character.

Alyson Court Won’t Play Jubilee in ‘X-Men ’97’

A beloved Canadian actress, Alyson Court is known for starring as Loonette on The Big Comfy Couch (1992-2002) and her voice acting career, which had her play iconic characters across multiple mediums, including Lydia Deetz in Beetlejuice (1989-1991), Claire Redfield in the Resident Evil video games, and, of course, Jubilee in X-Men: The Animated Series. However, Court will not be reprising her role. And she is more than ok with it.

In a Tweet from 2020, Court supported a reboot of the original X-Men animated series with one caveat: “I will not voice Jubilee. It was an honour to bring life & voice to such an iconic character in the original series, but I know far too many talented young Asian actors who would do Jubilee justice now.”

Instead, Jubilee will be played by Holly Chou, an actress with credits across movies, television, and video games, including The Big Sick (2017), Players (2022), and Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores (2023).

That being said, Alyson Court will still have a role in the series, although it hasn’t been announced who she will be playing.

