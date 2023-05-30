‘X-Men’ Animated Series Delayed For Unknown Reasons

After lots of hype and the release of an epic teaser trailer, Marvel Studios’ X-Men ’97 has been delayed. However, there is still some mystery regarding why.

Of all the new series announced by Marvel Studios, nothing got the nostalgia juices flowing quite like X-Men ’97. A reboot of X-Men: The Animated Series (1992-1997), X-Men ’97 brings the classic cartoon into the Marvel Cinematic Universe alongside Iron Man and the rest of the Avengers.

While the original X-Men (2000) live-action film popularized the franchise with iconic performances from Hugh Jackman, Halle Berry, Sir Patrick Stewart, and James Marsden, the animated series brought the comic books to life for 90s kids everywhere, introducing them to Professor Charles Xavier, Wolverine, Jean Grey, Beast, and so many more beloved mutants.

Needless to say, many kids who grew up before the turn of the millennium love this show and are excited about its Fall 2023 release. Unfortunately, it looks like they will have to wait a little longer.

X-Men ’97 Delayed, “Just Be Patient. Soon.”

According to a report from Scarlet Witch Updates, the release date for X-Men ’97 has been moved from Fall 2023 to January 3, 2024. This echoes the sentiment of a cryptic Tweet sent out by Executive Producer Beau DeMayo on April 4, 2023, asking fans to “Just be patient.”

“Breathe. Understand I can neither confirm nor deny rumors. Just be patient. Soon. :)”

While no direct reason was given regarding the delay, multiple factors have affected every production studio associated with the Walt Disney Company. Internally, it was widely believed that the market had become too saturated with Marvel films and television series, so X-Men ’97 could have been one of the shows affected by that mandate.

The delay could also be connected to the WGA Writers’ Strike, which has been ongoing since May 2, 2023. Multiple Marvel Studios productions have already been delayed, including Thunderbolts (TBD), Blade (2023), Wonder Man (TBD), and many others. While it is unlikely that X-Men ’97 was affected because it’s an animated series, the strike could still have secondary effects.

Finally, there could also just be standard production delays, more time needed for animation and quality control, and things like that. Hopefully, this delay will result in a better product that fans of all ages can enjoy.

