‘Wonder Man’ Reportedly Casts Josh Gad

Josh Gad has been a Daily Show (1996-present) correspondent, a sentient snowman, and a Mormon. Now, it looks like he can add a Marvel character to that list with his rumored casting in Wonder Man.

Related: Ben Shapiro Predicts ‘Frozen 4’ Will “Destroy Disney”

Josh Gad had his breakthrough performance in The Book of Mormon (2011) on Broadway, receiving a Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actor in a Musical, and won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album. Since then, Gad has become a mainstay for the Walt Disney Company, playing LeFou in Beauty and the Beast (2017) and Olaf in Frozen (2013) and Frozen II (2019).

It seems that Gad is going to expand his Disney resume with a foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with his rumored casting in Wonder Man (TBD).

Josh Gad May Be in ‘Wonder Man,’ But as Who?

Related: Marvel Fans Admit They Are Tired of Super Hero Movies as Phase 5 Looms

According to industry insider Jeffery Sneider on The Hot Mic podcast, Josh Gad has been cast in the Disney+ series Wonder Man. And that’s about all we know. It has been speculated that since the show will be a satire of Hollywood, Josh Gad could just be playing himself.

Wonder Man stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Simon Williams AKA Wonder Man, Ben Kingsley as Trevor Slattery, and Demetrius Grosse as the Grim Reaper.

Related: Mila Kunis Will Reportedly Play The Thing in ‘Fantastic Four’ Reboot

Although Wonder Man is one of the lesser-known characters in Marvel Comics, he’s still an essential part of the universe. Originally debuting as a villain who battled the Avengers, Williams became a founding member of the West Coast Avengers alongside Hawkeye, Mockingbird, Tigra, and Iron Man, who is actually Jim Rhodes AKA War Machine.

Simon Williams also developed a relationship with Scarlet Witch since Vision was partially constructed based on Williams as well as Carol Danvers AKA Captain Marvel.

While an official release date has not been set for the series, filming has already begun.

Who do you think Josh Gad is playing in Wonder Man? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!