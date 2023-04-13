Sir Ben Kingsley Returns To MCU with a New Look in ‘Wonder Man’

While very little is known about Marvel Studios’ upcoming series Wonder Man (2023), one beloved character has been confirmed to return: Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery. And he looks a bit different than before.

Sir Ben Kingsley is an actor from the United Kingdom renowned for his performances with the Royal Shakespeare Company and Richard Attenborough’s Gandhi (1982), the latter of which earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. The British actor is also well known for his roles in Sexy Beast (2000), Twelfth Night (1996), and Anne Frank: The Whole Story (2001).

However, Sir Ben Kingsley is currently most recognized for playing Trevor Slattery in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Originally appearing in Iron Man 3 (2013), Slattery is a washed-up actor hired to play The Mandarin. After the ruse was discovered and he was released, Trevor Slattery returned in Shang-Chi (2021), this time actually helping to save the world.

Fortunately, Shang-Chi wasn’t the last time we’d see Sir Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery because he’s returning in the new Disney+ series Wonder Man with a more modern look.

Ben Kingsley Hopes To “Constantly Surprise and Refresh”

Recently, the Instagram account ComiCommunity released photos of Sir Ben Kingsley on the set of Wonder Man, this time in more modern clothing. In fact, it looks like Trevor Slattery is doing quite well for himself with a nice jacket, slacks, and a dress shirt. On top of this, his scraggly facial hair is gone.

Clearly, something has happened for the character to reach this new point in his life. Since Wonder Man is about an actor turned superhero, it only makes sense that the most famous actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe makes an appearance.

Sir Ben Kingsley is just as excited as anyone for Slattery to return, saying that the show brings something new to the character.

In an interview with Variety, Kingsley said, “I think that if I may humbly speak as an artist and a craftsman, I think our role is to constantly surprise and refresh. So I hope that I continue to constantly surprise and refresh.”

Are you excited about Trevor Slattery’s return? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!