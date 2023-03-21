Josh Gad Reveals Quasimodo Status

Social media has been buzzing with anticipation this weekend as a remake of Disney’s Hunchback of Notre Dame has been speculated and discussed after some recent posts. With Josh Gad reportedly cast in the lead role of Quasimodo, this feels like an absolute dream. However, if something is too good to be true, it typically is.

Featuring Josh Gad, Gal Gadot, Peter Capaldi, as just a few members of the primary cast, the supposed remake is packed with star power. Josh Gad is perfect for the role of Quasimodo, especially with his voice and stature.

The stars are aligned, the cast is ideal, and fans are absolutely going gaga for Gad’s potential portrayal. However, the actor finally came forward with his thoughts on a recent Instagram post.

Josh Gad Comes Forward

While the casting is perfect, and Gad has expressed interest in a Hunchback of Notre Dame adaptation, he had some unfortunate news regarding the project. On his official Instagram, Gad said,

“Okay, for the record, this is not real. This is a Fancast! I was just responding to it. Love that you guys all want this. We do to! The script is one of the best I have read and hopefully the powers that be will see this love and let us make the live action adaptation the original animated film deserves. But for now, again, this is just a fan cast!!!”

Is It Just a Fan Cast, Though?

The images circulating newsfeeds this past weekend might be just a fan cast, but Gad might have just given himself away in his update. He stated “The script is one of the best I have read…” meaning that a proposed Hunchback remake does exist in some fashion. The question is, will Disney follow through?

If Gad has had access to the script, could this mean that Disney is legitimately considering him as their new Quasimodo? if the fanbase’s reaction is anything to judge, it could very well mean we are heading in that direction. It might be too soon to tell at this point, but the evidence is certainly alluding that way.

Inside the Magic will continue to update any news on the remake as it develops. Until then, tell us what you think in the comments below!