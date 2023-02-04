‘Wolverine’ Might Be Marvel’s Most Violent Project

Wolverine is an iconic character who hasn’t explored his violent side in live-action or most media, but one of Marvel’s upcoming projects plans to change this.

James Mangold’s Logan (2017) might be the best example of Wolverine’s violent nature. His claws can cut through anything, and he can slash people horrifyingly, making him a deadly adversary. In the movies, Wolverine is tough and can endure much pain before giving up, but his claws never get as bloody as they probably should.

With Logan, Mangold pushed the boundaries by showing the blood, but it was Wolverine at the end of his life. It wasn’t Wolverine in his prime. This made fans want to see a younger Wolverine embrace his violent side, but Hugh Jackman isn’t getting younger.

The actor is reprising his role as Logan/Wolverine in Deadpool 3 with Ryan Reynolds, but fans will have to look elsewhere to see a new project with Wolverine in his prime. Sony’s Insomniac teased their “Wolverine” game last year with a teaser trailer but didn’t reveal many details about the story or gameplay.

Fans now know that the video game won’t follow any X-Men storyline or Wolverine movie from before, which is probably good for the character, but it would also probably follow a Wolverine who hasn’t joined the X-Men yet. In the teaser trailer, fans got to see the claws come out and the carnage that happens in the bar, but the trailer hides any neat details about how violent the iconic character will be in the game.

Thankfully, Jeff Grubb shared that the videogame is shooting to be like a “hard R” with their content meaning that the game will be bloody and quite violent. Grubb compares the game to how he feels with “Jedi: Fallen Order” handled lightsabers:

“Hard-R is what they’re going for. It’s one of the concepts that I’ve heard. I think one of the cool things about Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was ‘Hey, the lightsabers slice droids in half. And then the bad part was when you go up against Stormtroopers, it doesn’t do that. Now, I’m mostly okay with that. I think with Wolverine though, put us into an environment where those claws are going to work as claws.”

While stormtroopers not being cut in half by a lightsaber was frustrating, it seems that Wolverine won’t be holding back on his claws in the game, which is great because it just makes sense to let Wolverine’s attacks be more realistic as he is a dangerous character to be around.

Sadly, details on when to expect “Wolverine” have been slim, and it’s possible fans might still have to wait years before seeing the character appear in his videogame as Insomniac is also deep into work on “Spider-Man 2,” which will be the long-awaited sequel to the first game and spin-off with Miles Morales.

Do you think Wolverine will be more violent in his videogame? Let us know what you think!