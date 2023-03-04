‘Spider-Man’ Star Joins Brand-New ‘Alien’ Reboot

The new Alien reboot is finally picking up some traction. Not only has 20th Century Studios unveiled a brief plot synopsis for the upcoming installment, it has now also added a new cast member to the list of unlucky humans who will go up against the iconic Xenomorph alien.

Fede Álvarez is on board to direct, whose previous work in the horror arena includes Evil Dead (2013) and Don’t Breathe (2016). Alien (1978) director Ridley Scott, who also helmed divisive prequels Prometheus (2012) and Alien: Covenant (2017), will produce the film.

Now, Deadline (via SFFGazette.com) has confirmed that Isabela Merced will also appear in the film, joining David Johnson, Archie Renaux, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu, with Cailee Spaeny in the lead role. Merced is best known for films such as Trans-Formers: The Last Knight (2017) and Dora and the Lost City of Gold (2019). She is also set to appear in an undisclosed role in Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man spin-off Madame Web (2024).

20th Century Studios has also revealed the official plot synopsis for the film, which is as follows:

In this ninth entry in the immensely popular and enduring film series, a group of young people on a distant world find themselves in a confrontation with the most terrifying life form in the universe.

The new Alien reboot follows the original Alien, Aliens (1986), Alien 3 (1992), Alien: Resurrection (1997), crossover movies Alien vs. Predator (2004) and Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007), Prometheus, and Alien: Covenant. However, it is yet to be revealed how the film fits in chronologically with all the previous installment.

There is currently no release date for the new Alien reboot, however, it will begin shooting in Budapest on March 9.

Meanwhile, Hulu is developing a live-action Alien television series with Fargo‘s Noah Hawley on board as showrunner. It is unknown at this time whether or not both the new Alien film and the show will be connected.

