Dwayne Johnson $3 Billion Kidnapping Lawsuit Receives Major Court Update

Actor and entertainer Dwayne Johnson was in the limelight for the wrong reasons following some serious allegations several weeks ago.

Trenesha Biggers, also known by her ring name as Rhaka Khan, filed a $3 billion lawsuit against many defendants, including Dwayne Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia. The lawsuit, which moved forward in court last month, alleged that Johnson and Garcia paid for three men to forcibly evict Biggers from her home in Tampa Bay. From there, she and her children were allegedly taken to a hotel in Miami, where she was physically abused and threatened.

Some others named in the lawsuit are, The State of Texas, The El Paso Child Protective Services, The Las Cruces, New Mexico Police Department, The NYPD, The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, New York ACS, Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc., Shirley Police Department, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Suffolk County NY, Bank of America, Home Depot, and even the FBI.

Both Johnson and Garcia denied any wrongdoing and shared that they “looked forward to clearing their names in court” in a joint statement. Now, the lawsuit has been updated, and it doesn’t seem that the two business partners will have to go through legal proceedings after all. According to reports from PW Insider, United States District Court Judge Laura Taylor Swain dismissed the lawsuit filed by Biggers. The report also indicates that Biggers was “one of the most wanted fugitives in El Paso, Texas due to her attempts to escape the charges” before her arrest in 2019.

This is certainly good news for Dwayne The Rock Johnson, who has been at the receiving end of a few blows over the last several months. The actor and former wrestler may have made a way for other wrestlers to break into the Hollywood business– like John Cena and Dave Bautista–, but it was reported that The Rock was having a hard time getting the green light for several films following the failures of Black Adam (2022) and Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021).

In addition to this, Johnson also recently received news that his NBC sitcom, Young Rock, would not be renewed for another season. The television show followed the life of young Dwayne Johnson before he became a major Hollywood celebrity, including his relationship with his father Rocky Johnson.

Moving forward, the next major project for Dwayne Johnson sees him coming back to The Walt Disney Company. Johnson will reprise his role as Maui for a live-action version of Moana. The new film is set to be released in 2025, but filming will reportedly begin in October.

