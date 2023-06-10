The Dwayne Johnson Downfall Continues, ‘Young Rock’ Canceled By NBC

After a strenuous year in Hollywood, things have gotten worse for Dwayne Johnson since the sitcom about his life, Young Rock (2021-2023), has just been canceled by NBC.

Dwayne Johnson is one of the biggest action stars in all of Hollywood. Starting as Rocky Maivia for the WWE, then known as the WWF, Johnson soon changed his persona to The Rock and became one of the most beloved and charismatic professional wrestlers ever, earning the title of WWE Champion eight times.

He has since starred in numerous franchises and blockbuster hits, including Fast and Furious, Jumanji, and even as the Scorpion King in The Mummy series. In fact, his name and performances have been strong enough to elevate otherwise mediocre movies like San Andreas (2015) and Baywatch (2017).

Dwayne Johnson’s success has paved the way for other professional wrestlers to join the ranks of Hollywood, like John Cena and Dave Bautista. However, everything must eventually come to an end. And after a year of some significant flops and bad publicity, it looks like Johnson’s star is falling. This is continuing with the cancellation of Young Rock.

What Does ‘Young Rock’s Cancellation Mean For Dwayne Johnson?

After three seasons, NBC has decided to pull the plug on Young Rock. The series starred Johnson as a future version of himself who was elected president. The show also starred Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, and Uli Latukefu as younger versions of the superstar.

This comes after multiple things continue to not go well for Johnson. Not only was Black Adam (2022) a box office flop, but it caused a bad taste in the mouth of executives at DC Studios, who think the former wrestler was trying to wield his power. On top of this, he is involved in a $3 billion kidnapping case.

This begs the question: what’s in the future for Dwayne Johnson? While we know he’s going to be involved with another Fast and Furious movie and the live-action remake of Moana (TBD), there doesn’t seem to be anything that really stands out for his future. That being said, he is still an incredibly charismatic and bankable star, so he will probably be able to come back with something.

The good news is that things seem to be going well for Johnson’s family. His daughter, known as Ava, just made her in-ring debut on NXT alongside her stablemates in The Schism with a dominant victory over their opponents. It seems that WWE has big plans for The Rock’s daughter.

