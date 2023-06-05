Hollywood Avoiding Dwayne Johnson After Latest Failures, Report Says

Actor Dwayne Johnson has reportedly had a tough time in Hollywood amid some of the latest developments.

Dwayne The Rock Johnson has become one of the most recognizable names in all of Hollywood, and he continues to be in the limelight after more than two decades of starring in countless blockbusters. The Rock got his start in the Universal Pictures franchise alongside Brendan Fraser in The Mummy Returns (2001), which spawned his own sequel titled The Scorpion King (2002). From there, Dwayne Johnson began to leave his life in professional sports entertainment behind and became a bonafide Hollywood star, essentially paving the way for WWE superstars like John Cena and Dave Bautista to come behind him.

However, the most recent updates for Johnson have not been positive. Dwayne Johnson is currently in the midst of a $3 billion lawsuit in which Trenesha Biggers, also known as Rhaka Khan, during her former TNA and WWE days, alleges that she and her kids were kidnapped.

Biggers claims that Johnson and his business partner, Dany Garcia, hired three men to forcibly evict her from her home in Tampa Bay and then take them to a Miami hotel where she says she was physically and emotionally abused. Johnson and Garcia have denied any wrongdoing and say that they look forward to clearing their name in court.

Even outside of the lawsuit, Johnson has had troubles on the big screen– and little screen– as well. Johnson’s last two films, Disney’s Jungle Cruise (2021) and the DC Universe’s Black Adam (2022) were considered disappointments at the box office. In addition, his Netflix film Red Notice (2022) alongside Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds was also ill-received. Because of these misfortunes, one insider reports that Johnson is “having trouble getting greenlights” in Hollywood.

Because of this, the critic says that Johnson “was forced” to go back to the Fast & Furious franchise.

“The Rock has had a really hard time getting greenlights,” said film critic Jeff Sneider on his podcast The Hot Mic with Jeff Sneider and John Rocha. “I’m hearing that Dwayne is [having] trouble getting greenlights after his last couple movies, which are Jungle Cruise, Red Notice, [and] Black Adam. And so basically, he was forced to go back to the character of Hobbs and do this [Fast & Furious] franchise. And the thing that doesn’t bode well is that this individual is also saying that Red One is not good as well. Red One is his upcoming Amazon one, and I’ve heard that Amazon is the latest studio to be like, ‘Yeah, we’re done doing this experience again.’”

Johnson’s next two major projects that have been confirmed are a return to the Fast & Furious franchise as the character Hobbs, which we mentioned above, and Disney’s live-action remake of Moana, in which he’ll reprise his character of Maui.

Though there have been rumors that Dwayne Johnson could be in Pirates of the Caribbean, or that a sequel to Jungle Cruise could be made despite its box-office failures, neither of these has come to fruition.