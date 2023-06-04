Daughter of Dwayne Johnson Carries On Family Legacy

While most people may recognize Dwayne Johnson as one of the biggest movie stars in the business, he got his start wrestling in the WWE. And it looks like his daughter, Simone Johnson, wants to do the same.

Dwayne Johnson is arguably the biggest name in all of Hollywood right now. Not only did he star in Black Adam (2022), but he has kept a constant presence in big blockbuster franchises like Fast and Furious, Jumanji, and even as the Scorpion King in The Mummy series.

However, Johnson got his start as a wrestler in WWE. Following in his father’s footsteps, he wrestled as Rocky Maivia, where he found some success. But things changed forever when he took on a more sinister persona: The Rock.

Now known as the most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment, The Rock is considered by many to be the greatest wrestler of all time. He has held multiple championships and several classic matches with Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, and Mick Foley, to name a few.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is, without a doubt, one of the most iconic wrestlers of all time, and he can thank much of his success on his time with WWE. So it only makes sense that his daughter would want to follow in his footsteps.

Meet Ava

This week on NXT, Dwayne Johnson’s daughter will be making her television wrestling debut as Ava, formerly Simone Johnson. A member of The Schism alongside Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, and Jagger Reid. She’ll be teaming with the latter two in a match against The Creed Brothers and Ivy Nile.

While she made her official debut as Ava Raine back in October 2022, this upcoming match will be the first time fans will see her wrestle onscreen. That being said, her father is still very proud of her.

“She made her debut in WWE, their smaller federation, NXT. She did so good. She went out there on the microphone. You have to be poised when you go out there.”

Other WWE Superstars Related To Dwayne Johnson

While it’s exciting to see Dwayne Johnson’s daughter finally make her television wrestling debut, many other members of Johnson’s family already have a massive presence in the WWE. He is also cousins with basically every member of The Bloodline.

A dominant stable currently on Smackdown, The Bloodline is made up of twins Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, all of whom are indirectly related to Dwayne Johnson.

All these people are members of the Anoa’i wrestling family that goes back five generations. Needless to say, Ava Raine has a lot of work to do if she’s going to live up to the legacy of her entire family, let alone her father.

How do you think Ava Raine will fair in the WWE? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!