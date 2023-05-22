John Cena Takes Blame for Dwayne Johnson Feud

During an interview on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, John Cena addressed his feud with Dwayne Johnson, admitting that it was entirely his fault.

It’s hard to think of two professional wrestlers who have had more mainstream success than John Cena and Dwayne Johnson. Formerly known as The Rock, Dwayne Douglas Johnson is widely considered one of the most charismatic and successful WWE Superstars ever.

Not only has he won the Royal Rumble and is an eight-time WWE Champion, but he has starred in such projects as The Scorpion King (2002), the Fast & Furious films, the Jumanji movies alongside Kevin Hart, and Black Adam (2022). He’s even had a show based on his own life called Young Rock (2021-present).

John Cena has arguably had even more success than Johnson. After starting in Ohio Valley Wrestling, Cena would soon join World Wrestling Entertainment, winning the WWE Championship 13 times, the WWE Heavyweight Championship three times, and the Royal Rumble twice. He has since starred in such projects as James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (2021), Peacemaker (2022-present), and the Fast & Furious series.

Naturally, tensions were high when the two initially faced each other at Wrestlemania XXVIII, and the rivalry only increased in their second meeting. Naturally, this feud carried on backstage and bled into real life. Looking back, John Cena admitted that it was entirely his fault.

John Cena Claims Dwayne Johnson Feud was “Short-Sighted and Stupid”

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, John Cena spoke about Fast X, Peacemaker, and learning from his mistakes. Another topic the former World Champion tackled was the feud between Dwayne Johnson and Vin Diesel. While suggesting he’d be a great peacemaker between the two, he gave his previous feud with Johnson as an example.

Cena started by saying, “I would like to think, in my perspective, that we always have been good, except for one little patch where I really messed up. I got selfish, and me living WWE at the point and not having any concept of growth or someone else’s perspective, I took Dwayne’s comments as not genuine. My view was if you love something, be there every day. What a hypocrite I am because I still love WWE and I can’t go all the time.”

He added, “I just didn’t see that, I was so selfish.”

Cena continued, speaking on the cost of his ambitions. “I wanted a main event marquee match because it would better what I thought was the business. And that’s so short-sighted and selfish. It worked, but it worked at the cost of two people who communicated and almost put it in jeopardy. And there was a moment where there was a lot of bad vibes between us, and rightfully so.”

John Cena admitted his fault, saying, “I knew that my perspective was wrong. And yes, it worked, and yes, we sold tickets, and yes, people loved it, and they chose sides. It was a polarizing event. We could have done that with everybody working together and playing it nice, and that was my fault.”

Fortunately, these issues are far behind them, and the two continue to open doors for other professional wrestlers in Hollywood.

