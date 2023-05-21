James Gunn is Done with “Bull—-” Rumors

After debunking multiple rumors this past week, Superman: Legacy (2025) director James Gunn has announced that he is done giving these potential leakers a platform.

After gaining some public attention for Slither (2006) and the live-action Scooby-Doo movies, James Gunn has become the king of superhero films, releasing such classics as the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy (2014, 2017, 2023), The Suicide Squad (2021), and the Peacemaker TV series (2022-present) starring John Cena.

Now, Gunn sits at the top of DC Studios and is in charge of the creative direction for the DCU. With this comes even more significant responsibilities, including quashing rumors about his films. Since he has so much more going on, Gunn has developed a new strategy to deal with the mounds of incorrect speculation: he just isn’t going to.

James Gunn is Slowing Down On His “One of His Favorite Traditions”

After a particularly egregious leak that Gunn had called out himself, James Gunn has announced on Twitter that he’s going to pull back on these public callouts.

“I’m getting barraged with bull—- DC rumors this morning. I’ll just reiterate the general rule not to believe anything unless it comes from me or Peter. But, unless it’s especially egregious, I’m going to slow down on calling s— out. (Sorry, I know, it’s one of my favorite traditions).”

Gunn continued, explaining that it would take too much of his time to deal with the hundreds of rumors he hears every day.

“There are three reasons for this: 1) Some people are making up lies to get attention from me or to get clicks & I don’t want to encourage that. 2) I’ve read a hundred rumors this morning. ONE of them is half-true. So I don’t want to be used as a way for people to throw nonsense at the wall until something sticks. 3) I’m storyboarding Superman: Legacy and don’t have time! Have a great day!”

While it was always fun to see Gunn call out all of these incorrect speculations, it must be incredibly relieving to know that he’ll be able to put his focus on more important things.

