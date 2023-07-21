Jason Momoa’s ‘Aquaman 2’ Faces Constant Revisions, Reportedly Delayed

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) is facing some serious changes, and it might be a while before fans can see Aquaman again.

After Aquaman 2, the DC universe changes. James Gunn’s DCU will take over and kick off with Creature Commandos on Max, but the first big movie will be Superman: Legacy (2025). After that, Gunn will have project after project to build the new foundation for a new DC universe, with Jason Momoa possibly returning.

Some of the original DC cast will stick around and reprise their roles, while other actors will replace iconic roles. Henry Cavill’s Superman isn’t returning because David Corenswet is taking over the part, and the same goes for Batman since Ben Affleck’s final performance was in The Flash (2023).

Ezra Miller‘s The Flash was a huge box office failure costing the company millions, and they don’t want Aquaman 2 to do the same, but with Amber Heard’s infamous court trial with Johnny Depp, it’s possible the movie might not be a stellar success like the first one.

DC needs a win because Gunn’s universe is still years away, and the company is struggling to keep up. With the strikes, Warner Bros. is reportedly deciding whether or not they need to delay Aquaman 2. After several test screenings and reshoots, DC studios might want extra time to polish the movie before throwing it on the big screen.

No dates were suggested for how far back Aquaman 2 would be delayed, but it’s possible that the movie would be delayed into 2024 to avoid the strikes. This makes perfect sense because the sequel’s success is based on Jason Momoa. He is the star that made Aquaman a likable character. For a long time, Aquaman was just another lame super hero who talked to fish and hung out with the cool Justice League, but Momoa turned things around.

Without Momoa, the movie’s marketing falls flat, and Warner Bros. Discovery knows this, which is why they are eyeing a delay. If anything, it’s the safest move to make and hopefully means that the movie will be better than The Flash if they get some extra to work on it.

As of right now, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on December 20, 2023.

Do you think Jason Momoa’s Aquaman 2 should be delayed? Let Inside the Magic know what you think!