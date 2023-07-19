Dwayne Johnson’s Vision Crumbles, Removes Ben Affleck From Iconic Franchise

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023) is DC’s final chapter before James Gunn takes over, and Dwayne Johnson‘s disruptive influence still affects the franchise.

The Flash (2023) showed fans how badly the DC franchise needs a reboot. After a horrific box office, the super hero movie went down as one of the worst box office flops of all time, which is not the record Warner Bros. wants right now. The company has been struggling to stay afloat with selling several assets and removing thousands of shows/movies on Max, their rebranded streaming platform.

All of that wasn’t enough for Warner Bros. Discovery because the company also scrapped several projects currently in development and had to delay certain movies because they didn’t have the money to finance the marketing. DC shows great promise in a few years, but getting there will be difficult.

Jason Momoa’s Aquaman sequel is going through some hardships, and one of the casualties will be Ben Affleck’s Batman. After being spotted on the Warner Bros. lot months back for a reshoot, fans were thrilled to see Affleck return as the caped crusader. James Gunn and Peter Safran had other ideas and removed the cameo from the movie:

Ben Affleck’s scene for ‘AQUAMAN AND THE LOST KINGDOM’, which was meant to replace Michael Keaton’s scene, has been cut. James Gunn and Peter Safran removed it to ensure they didn’t promise a movie universe that will not come to fruition.

With another reshoot and intense film screenings, Warner Bros. is determined to release something that will please fans. Unlike The Flash, Warner Bros. can lean into their main star for marketing since Miller’s allegations and recent actions didn’t help the box office. Momoa, on the other hand, is a reliable star that fans love to see.

Sadly, the movie is still set up for failure, and that’s because of Dwayne Johnson, not Momoa or Affleck. After Johnson’s Black Adam (2022), the actor pushed for a new version of the DC Universe with Black Adam at the center. Fans got to hear promises of Henry Cavill’s Superman and Affleck’s Batman staying around and that led to fans getting hyped for something that wasn’t going to happen. James Gunn stepped forward and wanted to start from scratch, leading to DC scrapping their plans with Johnson, which the actor shared a little too early.

If Johnson had kept some of these plans to himself, it’s possible that movies like Aquaman 2 would attract more fans because now some people don’t want to touch DC content because they are tired of keeping up with what’s happening.

