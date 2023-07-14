Dwayne Johnson Ignites New Feud, Fires Back at Haters

Dwayne Johnson has carved a unique path through the entertainment industry, opening the door for other stars like Dave Bautista and John Cena along the way.

Before venturing into the world of entertainment, Dwayne Douglas Johnson made a name for himself in the sports realm. He comes from a family with a rich wrestling heritage, as his father (Rocky Johnson) and grandfather (Peter Mavia) were both professional wrestlers. Following in their footsteps, Johnson began his wrestling career in the late 1990s, rising to prominence in the World Wrestling Federation (now WWE).

As a professional wrestler, Dwayne Johnson quickly became a fan favorite due to his charismatic personality, exceptional physique, and electrifying in-ring performances. He developed a unique character known as “The Rock,” which blended his natural charm, quick wit, and powerful presence. The Rock’s catchphrases and signature moves, such as the “People’s Elbow” and the “Rock Bottom,” became iconic in the world of professional wrestling.

In the early 2000s, the WWE champion transitioned into acting, making his big-screen debut in The Mummy Returns (2001), where he played the memorable character of the Scorpion King alongside Brendan Fraser. His charismatic presence and natural acting abilities caught the attention of both critics and audiences, opening doors to a thriving career in Hollywood.

Over the years, Johnson has showcased his versatility as an actor by taking on a wide range of roles. From action-packed blockbusters like the Fast & Furious franchise, where he portrayed the character of Luke Hobbs, to family-friendly adventures such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017) and its sequel, he has consistently delivered entertaining performances.

His filmography also includes movies like San Andreas (2015), Rampage (2018), and Skyscraper (2018), where he has displayed his action-hero prowess. Additionally, Johnson has shown his comedic side in films like Central Intelligence (2016) and Baywatch (2017), as well as several Disney films, including Moana (2016) and Jungle Cruise (2021), proving his ability to excel in various genres.

The Rock recently revealed that he had squashed his feud with Vin Diesel, and there are few figures in Hollywood who don’t hold Johnson in high regard. However, recently, he had an entertaining back-and-forth with another celebrity. This time, it’s an up-and-comer in the WWE.

Grayson Waller recently Tweeted that he believed his debut at Madison Square Garden was better than The Rock’s, in which he showed the original ring attire that Johnson wore that night. The Tweet became so popular that it reached Dwayne Johnson and he had quite the response, firing back at those who may have things to say about his ring attire.

“Man you’re right! That outfit was so cringe. Here’s what’s more cringe – the fact you look and sound like you dropped out of some jabroni’s balloon knot. Nice haircut, you Outback Jack Off. Ps, my cringe debut outfit was all @TripleH’s idea”

Hilariously, Johnson’s tweet has since received more than 5.4 thousand likes on the social media platform. Waller doubled down and invited The Rock to WWE Smackdown, but there has not been a reply as of yet.

There have been rumors for quite a while that Dwayne Johnson could return to the ring, potentially wrestling his cousin Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania. Those plans were reportedly shelved last year, but many fans still hold out hope that they’ll one day see “The Great One” return for one final match in the WWE.

While we don’t know what the future may hold in store for The Rock and one final WWE match, we do know that he has signed on to reprise his role as Maui in a live-action version of Moana. In addition, the actor will have another spinoff film for the Fast & Furious franchise, and there have been reports that he has signed on to reprise his role as the Scorpion King in another installment of Universal’s Mummy franchise.