Dwayne Johnson’s Next Movie Will Earn Him the Highest Salary in Filmmaking History

As if Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson hasn’t shattered enough records already, his next movie will officially earn him the highest payday for any actor paid for a single role—ever.

The state of Hollywood might look grim at the moment, but things are only looking up for former WWE star-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson. Although his foray into the DCEU with Black Adam (2022) didn’t exactly go according to plan, the veteran actor confirmed that he would be returning to the House of Mouse for a live-action remake of Moana (2023) during the Disney shareholders meeting in April.

Johnson also has plenty of exciting film and TV projects on the horizon, but perhaps his most important role is in director Jake Kasdan’s Christmas-themed heist flick, Red One (2023). The movie is currently slated to land on Prime Video this holiday season and will see Johnson getting in on the festivities as he plays Callum Drift, the Commander of the E.L.F. MCU alum Chris Evans also rounds out the cast, along with Kiernan Shipka and J. K. Simmons.

And shockingly, this seasonal action-comedy has turned out to be Johnson’s most lucrative movie deal yet. According to Puck journalist Matthew Belloni’s latest newsletter, the Fast and Furious actor earned a record-breaking payment of $50 million for Red One, the most the actor had previously made for a single movie role.

Even more, Johnson’s $50 million payday is the highest payday for any actor for a single role, stealing the crown from Robert Downey Jr., who earned a $40 million paystub for Captain America: Civil War (2016), and Will Smith, who landed a similar $40 million deal for his Oscar-winning role in King Richard (2021). He’s also beaten out Hollywood A-listers from the likes of Keanu Reeves, Mel Gibson, and Leonardo DiCaprio.

The $50 million paycheck also marks Johnson’s new personal record, who had previously earned $23.5 million working on Jumanji: The Next Level (2019) and Netflix’s Red Notice (2021), according to Deadline and Forbes. This new benchmark set by Johnson for Red One comes in a full $10 million higher than the previous record-holder, signifying that Prime Video is pretty confident in the upcoming film.

Dwayne Johnson might be one of the most prolific actors working in Hollywood today, but $50 million for a single role is astounding, especially given the state of the entertainment industry. But clearly, Amazon wants to be in the business of the Rock—at any cost.

For now, it’ll be interesting to see if Amazon’s streaming service will see some return on their investment when Red One hits its streaming platform this holiday season, and if this will officially cement Johnson as the highest-paid actor of all time.

