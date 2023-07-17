Disney Faces Major Delay, Dwayne Johnson Projects Shut Down Immediately

An intriguing development between Dwayne Johnson and The Walt Disney Company could lead to major delays.

Dwayne Douglas Johnson, also known as “The Rock,” has had a strong and successful relationship with Disney over the years. His collaboration with the entertainment giant has resulted in several notable projects and has solidified his position as one of the most bankable stars in the industry.

One of Johnson’s earliest connections with Disney came in 2007 when he starred in the sports comedy film The Game Plan. The family-friendly movie showcased his versatility as an actor and his ability to engage with audiences of all ages. It was a commercial success and paved the way for future collaborations between him and the company.

However, it was his role as Luke Hobbs in the Fast & Furious franchise that truly catapulted Johnson’s stardom to new heights. While not directly a Disney property, the Fast & Furious films are distributed by Universal Pictures, which is owned by NBCUniversal, a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation. Johnson’s portrayal of the tough and charismatic Hobbs resonated with audiences worldwide, leading to a spinoff film called Hobbs & Shaw in 2019. Although the spinoff was not a Disney production, it further cemented Johnson’s position as a box office draw and showcased his ability to lead successful action films.

In 2016, Dwayne Johnson became part of the Disney family through his role in the animated film Moana. He lent his voice to the character of Maui, a demigod, and his performance was widely praised. The film was a critical and commercial success, earning over $600 million at the global box office and receiving two Academy Award nominations. Johnson’s involvement in Moana deepened his ties with Disney and demonstrated his talent in the realm of animation. He followed that up by returning to Disney just a couple of years later to play Skipper Frank Wolff in Jungle Cruise (2021).

Now, an interesting development is taking place just in the time when Johnson was about to return to Disney yet again. The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) is an American labor union representing more than 160,000 film and television actors, journalists, radio personalities, and much more. Recently, SAG-AFTRA joined the Writers Guild of America (WGA) in imposing a strike on Hollywood.

With the labor union striking Hollywood’s biggest production studios– which includes Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, and others– projects in Hollywood have come to a screeching halt. This includes projects that were set to involve Dwayne Johnson.

Johnson was set to reprise his role as Maui in an upcoming live-action Moana film, but the strikes currently happening could be a major damper on the production of this film. It was recently reported that Disney was planning to begin filming the movie in October, but with pre-production halted for the time being, every day that the strike continues could mean an even bigger delay for filming beginning when the strike does come to an end.

Johnson has not released an official statement on the strikes taking over Hollywood, but the projects that involved him have been paused immediately. His newest movie, titled Red One (2023), stars him alongside Chris Evans is an Amazon Studios production and is set to be released this Holiday season.

In addition to Johnson’s Disney film potentially being delayed, there have been reports that he will reprise his role as the Scorpion King. Johnson has not played the role in more than 20 years, and the Universal Pictures film is set to be another installation of The Mummy franchise. It has not been confirmed as of yet if Brendan Fraser will come back.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments surrounding Dwayne Johnson, Disney, and much more.