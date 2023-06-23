Dwayne Johnson’s New Fast & Furious Movie Will Bring Back Its Weirdest Villain

Despite all the beef with Vin Diesel over the years and all the weird name-calling, it appears that Dwayne Johnson is finally ready to rejoin the world of Fast & Furious. Not only did he show up for a post-credits cameo (and throw down his profane portmanteau catchphrase) in Fast X (2023), despite vowing not to return to the franchise, it seems that things are going full steam ahead for a new spinoff film starring Luke Hobbs.

Dwayne Johnson last appeared in Vin Diesel’s high-octane action franchise in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019), which teamed him up with his former nemesis Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to battle the cybernetically enhanced villain Brixton Lore (Idris Elba). It was the first Fast & Furious spinoff (of what Diesel claims will eventually be many) and raked in a tidy $760 million at the box office, making a sequel pretty much inevitable.

Hobbs & Shaw Sequel Finally Has a Title

Per Production Weekly, the long-developing Dwayne Johnson Fast & Furious spinoff sequel final has a title: Fast Presents: Hobbs and Reyes. Not only does that indicate that Universal Pictures is finally taking some steps forward with the movie, but it also seems there is a mix-up of the cast from the previous film. If we go by the name and existing characters in the franchise, it seems that Johnson could be either facing off against or teaming up with Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes.

The subtitle Hobbs and Reyes pretty strongly suggests that while this movie will once again be a two-hander between Dwayne Johnson and another star, it also seems that Jason Statham’s Shaw might either be completely absent or his role minimized.

Jason Statham most recently appeared in a supporting role in Fast X, first being confronted by Han (Sung Kang) and then heading off on his own to rescue his mother Queenie (Helen Mirren). Undoubtedly, we will see Shaw in the upcoming Fast X: Part 2, possibly accompanied by his younger brother Owen (Luke Evans) and sister Hattie (Vanessa Kirby). With any luck, we might even finally get to see the Shaw family patriarch, who we assume will be played by Liam Neeson, because who else would it be?

Is Jason Momoa Teaming Up With Dwayne Johnson?

Hobbs and Reyes also implies that this time around, Dwayne Johnson’s Luke Hobbs will be involved with Jason Momoa’s character Dante Reyes. Momoa was introduced in Fast X as the latest Big Bad of the series, the son of the villainous Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who was killed by Hobbs in Fast Five (2011). The fifth installment of the series has been widely recognized as a turning point for the franchise, so it makes sense that more and more of the narrative would revolve around it.

Of course, Jason Momoa has been introduced as a psychotic murderer who is willing to mass murder children and chats with decaying corpses, so it is up in the air whether he will be partnered with Dwayne Johnson or if he will be the antagonist.

Famously, Fast & Furious villains have a tendency to become allies of the central family in later installments; both Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham were initially antagonists, so is it all that crazy that Jason Momoa somehow enters into a grudging partnership with Hobbs? Considering the last movie closed with Momoa promising to kill Johnson, we’ll just have to see.